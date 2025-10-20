Diwali guide: 6 tips to protect your vehicle against firecrackers

As India lights up to celebrate Diwali, streets across the country come alive with colour, sound, and fireworks. But while the festival brings joy to people, it can spell trouble for cars and two-wheelers, especially those parked outdoors. Every year, vehicle owners report damage caused by stray firecrackers, melted paint, and even small fires. Here’s a simple guide to keep your vehicle safe this festive season:

1. Park smart

The safest place for your vehicle during Diwali is under a roof. Try parking in a garage, basement, or a paid covered parking area. A covered space shields your vehicle from stray rockets, burning debris, and smoke. If covered parking isn’t available, park your car away from crowded streets and areas where people burst firecrackers. Avoid open grounds or spots near housing entrances.

2. Skip the cover, it's a hazard

It might sound counterintuitive, but avoid using car covers on Diwali night. Most covers are made of fabric, nylon, or plastic that can easily catch fire if a burning spark lands on them. If you must use one, opt for a fire-retardant cover, though the safest choice is to leave your car uncovered and parked away from firecracker activity.

3. Keep the windows closed

Even a tiny opening can let in sparks or smoke. Whether your car is parked or on the move, make sure all windows, the sunroof, and the doors are shut properly. This prevents firecracker fragments, dust, and pollutants from entering the cabin and protects the upholstery from accidental burns.

4. Have a small fire extinguisher handy

A compact fire extinguisher designed for car use can be a real lifesaver. In case a nearby cracker sets off a small fire, a quick response can prevent bigger damage. Store it within easy reach, usually under the driver’s seat or in the glove box. Regularly check its expiry date to ensure it’s functional.

5. Give your vehicle a good wash post-Diwali

After the celebrations, wash your car thoroughly to remove any soot, ash, or leftover chemicals from firecrackers. These residues can damage the paintwork or dull the shine over time. A proper wash also clears the windshield and lights for better visibility.

6. Use extra measures for two-wheelers

If you own a bike or scooter, it’s best to park it away from doorsteps and narrow lanes where kids burst crackers. Cover the fuel tank area with a damp cloth (not plastic) when parked, and avoid using decorative materials that can catch fire.

Firecracker-related car fires and minor damage are more common than most realise. A few simple precautions can save you from costly repairs or accidents and let you enjoy the festival without worry.

