Delhi pollution: Is your car choking us? Five key tips to drive down emissions

Delhi has one of the highest vehicle densities in the world and an increase in traffic typically leads to a higher concentration of vehicular emission

One of the biggest contributors to air pollution in India are vehicle emissions. Exhaust gases from both public and private vehicles contain a mix of toxic elements and chemicals, and long-term exposure to these harmful substances can considerably affect our physical health, not to mention the detrimental effects on nature. Delhi has consistently struggled in combating air pollution problem and cars play a significant role in contributing to increasing pollution levels. The region has one of the highest vehicle densities in the world, and an increased number of vehicles on the road will add to the air pollution considerably.

Also Read : Latest and upcoming electric cars in India

While governments have taken steps to address the problems and reduce emissions, the sheer number of vehicles on the road is detrimental to the environment and continues to pose challenges. As such, the onus lies upon those who regularly utilise private vehicles to reduce their carbon footprint by as much as possible. If you are a driver in Delhi and want to learn more about how to do your part in reducing emissions and bringing down pollution levels, here are five steps that you should consider: