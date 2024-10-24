Delhi pollution: Is your car choking us? Five key tips to drive down emissions

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
One of the biggest contributors to air pollution in India are vehicle emissions. Exhaust gases from both public and private vehicles contain a mix of toxic elements and chemicals, and long-term exposure to these harmful substances can considerably affect our physical health, not to mention the detrimental effects on nature. Delhi has consistently struggled in combating air pollution problem and cars play a significant role in contributing to increasing pollution levels. The region has one of the highest vehicle densities in the world, and an increased number of vehicles on the road will add to the air pollution considerably.
Also Read : Latest and upcoming electric cars in India
While governments have taken steps to address the problems and reduce emissions, the sheer number of vehicles on the road is detrimental to the environment and continues to pose challenges. As such, the onus lies upon those who regularly utilise private vehicles to reduce their carbon footprint by as much as possible. If you are a driver in Delhi and want to learn more about how to do your part in reducing emissions and bringing down pollution levels, here are five steps that you should consider:
A Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate is mandatory to state whether your vehicle meets or falls within the recommended standards for emissions levels as set by the government. For new vehicles, this certificate remains valid for one year and after this period, you have to get it renewed every year. The certificate is issued by authorised emission testing centres across the country and involves an examination of the vehicle’s exhaust gases. The testing centre operator analyses the emissions by placing a testing device inside the exhaust pipes and generates the certificate with the readings obtained.
It is very important to use the right type of fuel for your vehicle as it ensures longevity, reduces engine wear, and reduces fuel consumption. Manufacturers generally state whether a specific car will require high octane fuel or not and this is to ensure optimum performance. High-performance engines require high-octane fuel which is more refined and has a higher heat-bearing capacity than regular petrol. This type of fuel is less likely to pre-ignite compared to regular gasoline. As a result, it is more effective and suitable for high-compression engines in high-performance cars that require greater heat resistance. If your car does not require high-octane fuel, you can still make use of premium fuel. These come with additives to improve engine lubrication but generally do not have a higher octane rating than regular petrol or diesel.
Putting your car through regular and consistent check-ups and servicing goes a long way in maintaining efficient engine performance. Regular tune-ups can ensure proper ignition timing, fuel delivery, and air-fuel ratio. Doing oil changes consistently according to the manufacturer-recommended timeline helps to prevent engine wear and tear, which ensures optimum performance, reduced emissions, and consistent fuel economy. Make sure to get your air and oil filters cleaned regularly for it ensures an efficient combustion. Well-maintained cars burn fuel completely, reducing emissions and preventing major engine damage.
Engines are thirsty for oil, even when the car remains stationary for long periods of time. Since your engine continues to sip fuel even when you idle, it is recommended that you switch off the ignition whenever you stop for a moderate amount of time. At the same time, starting and stopping the engine too much can cause excessive wear, which is why it is not recommended to do so when waiting for short intervals. Most modern-day cars feature auto start-stop functionality which can turn off the engine when the car comes to a halt. These features can be turned off manually but in polluted times such as now, it is recommended to make use of the functionality.
Lastly, the best way to ensure a reduced carbon footprint is to utilise public transport whenever you can. One of the most optimal ways of commuting is to avail public transport for short trips instead of taking your vehicle out every single time. This helps to reduce the number of vehicles on the road, which subsequently reduces localised emissions and eases traffic congestion. Additionally, you can opt for carpooling when commuting between places that you frequent, such as between your home and workplace. This will make your daily commute significantly cheaper while reducing pollution levels by a considerable margin.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.