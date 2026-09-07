Defender Wolf Series II debuts as new military vehicle for UK Armed Forces

Land Rover Defender has unveiled the Wolf Series II, its next-generation light mobility vehicle developed specifically for military and defence applications. The new vehicle marks Defender’s first dedicated military vehicle launch since the original Defender Wolf, which served the British Armed Forces for more than seven decades.

Defender has unveiled the Wolf Series II, a next-generation military vehicle built on D7x architecture, tested extensively for extreme conditions, and developed to replace the original Wolf

Built on Defender’s D7x architecture, the Wolf Series II uses a monocoque construction designed to deliver a rigid structure while supporting demanding military applications. The vehicle will compete for the UK Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) Light Mobility Vehicle tender, with Defender aiming to provide a modern replacement for the long-serving Wolf.

Alongside the new vehicle, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has established a dedicated Defender Defence Division. The new division will engage with defence organisations beyond the current MoD tender and support their requirements with Defender’s engineering and manufacturing capabilities.

Defender Wolf Series II: Extreme Tests

The Wolf Series II has undergone an extensive development and validation programme. Defender says the vehicle completed more than 62,000 tests as part of the engineering sign-off process. Its chassis and body architecture were also developed to withstand JLR’s Extreme Event Test procedure, designed to evaluate vehicles under particularly demanding conditions.

The new military vehicle builds on Defender’s existing experience in specialist applications. The Defender Expert portfolio is already used by emergency and government organisations around the world, including border forces, police, mountain rescue and fire services. This experience has helped demonstrate the brand’s ability to operate in challenging environments.

Four versions of the Defender Wolf Series II will be showcased at the British Army DVD 2026 event at the Millbrook Proving Ground in Bedfordshire on September 16 and 17. The lineup will include a tactical mobility vehicle, general mobility vehicle, ambulance and utility vehicle.

Patrick McGillycuddy, Managing Director of Defender, said the Wolf Series II has been engineered in Britain and features off-road technologies along with an engine built in Wolverhampton. He added that the vehicle is intended to provide a light mobility solution for transporting personnel and equipment in defence applications.

Also Read : BMW i5 LWB launched at ₹79.60 lakh in India; Boasts a range of 669 km

The Wolf Series II has also demonstrated its off-road capabilities during testing at the MoD’s independent testing ground, where Defender says it was the only vehicle to successfully navigate all the obstacles. Its recent participation in the Dakar Rally further highlights the platform’s extreme-terrain capabilities.

Defender’s engineers have maintained end-to-end control over the Wolf Series II’s development, reducing reliance on third-party original equipment manufacturers. The approach is intended to enable faster production at scale while delivering a modern military vehicle supported by JLR’s global supply chain and sovereign engineering capabilities.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: