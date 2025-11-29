Defender reveals Dakar-ready D7X-R for 2026 season debut

Defender has unveiled the Dakar D7X-R, a competition-focused evolution of the Defender OCTA built to comply with the FIA’s new Stock category rules for 2026. The regulations restrict major changes to the production vehicle, meaning the D7X-R retains the OCTA’s D7x aluminium body architecture, transmission and driveline layout. It is powered by the same 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8, which must remain mechanically unchanged, and runs on FIA-compliant sustainable fuel.

Desert-inspired ‘Geopalette’ design

Visually, the D7X-R introduces a new “Geopalette’’ livery shaped by desert tones of sand, stone and earth, contrasted with a hint of Aqua representing rare desert water. The scheme mirrors the raw, elemental atmosphere of rally-raid competition.

Production roots with motorsport-ready upgrades

Despite Stock category limitations, Defender Rally has added targeted enhancements for the Dakar and W2RC rounds. The D7X-R shares its bodyshell with the Defender 110 but integrates a 550-litre rear fuel tank for long stages, some exceeding 800km. A full competition roll cage is fitted for crew protection.

Ride height is raised, track width grows by 60mm, and 35-inch tyres are fitted for improved off-road performance. Revised front and rear bodywork increases approach and departure angles while maintaining OCTA design cues. Extended under-floor protection has prompted modified sills and trimmed door panels.

Bilstein-developed suspension and improved cooling

The SUV keeps the OCTA’s core suspension geometry but adopts rally-spec dampers co-developed with Bilstein, featuring a single coil-over at the front and twin dampers at the rear to manage harsh impacts and the added fuel load.

Cooling has been significantly upgraded for desert conditions: a single large radiator replaces the road car’s three radiators, assisted by four 12V fans. A redesigned bonnet improves heat extraction, and a particle filter shields the engine from sand. Roof-mounted light pods and cabin air intakes have also been added.

Defender Dakar-ready D7X-R purpose-built for the extreme demands of the 2026 Dakar Rally.

Refined driveline, upgraded brakes and new ‘Flight Mode’

The eight-speed gearbox is retained but paired with a shorter final drive for stronger low-speed torque delivery. The braking system is replaced with vented discs and multi-piston callipers. A new “Flight Mode’’ adjusts torque when the vehicle becomes airborne, helping stabilise landings and protect the driveline.

Rally-ready cockpit

Inside, the D7X-R features FIA-regulated navigation, a head-up display and customised motorsport seats. Three spare wheels, tools and essential spares are stored within the roll cage, supported by integrated hydraulic jacks.

After more than 6,000km of testing, Defender Rally will enter the D7X-R in its first competitive outing at the 2026 Dakar Rally, beginning 3 January in Saudi Arabia.

