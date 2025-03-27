Defender Octa vs Defender: What makes the new model a beast

The Land Rover Defender has long had a reputation for its rugged, go -anywhere nature, combined with practicality and robust off-road ability. Land Rover now offers a new variant—the Defender Octa—with a different direction, a sharper emphasis on performance.

Priced at ₹2.59 crore, the Octa is the most powerful Defender so far, boasting a BMW-sourced twin-turbo V8 engine and a few hardware upgrades. Here's what sets the Defender Octa apart from the standard Defender.

Defender Octa vs Defender: Design

The Defender Octa differs from the standard Defender with a more aggressive and muscular look. The Defender Octa is only offered in the 110 body style, unlike the 90, 110 and 130 body styles offered with the standard Defender. While it still has the familiar 110 (5-door) body shape, Land Rover has adjusted its dimensions to focus on performance. The Octa is 28 mm higher and 68 mm wider than the standard model, which makes it have a commanding road presence.

New front and rear bumpers boost approach and departure angles, further improving off-road ability. Its new grille permits more air into the engine compartment, and the SUV's capacity to wade through up to one meter of water is unparalleled among other Defenders. Visual highlights include 20-inch wheels (with optional 22-inch versions) and special paint colors such as Charento Grey, Petra Copper, and Faroe Green for Edition One. There's a prominent quad exhaust and spare wheel on the tailgate to reinforce its tough, go-anywhere character.

Defender Octa vs Defender: Interior and cabin

Although the interior of the Octa mirrors the standard Defender's simple layout, it brings in sportier front seats. The dashboard features a giant 11.4-inch screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 15-speaker Meridian sound system coupled with haptic seat feedback, and tri-zone climate control for increased comfort. Useful touches such as physical controls, a four-spoke steering wheel, and keyless entry are carried over from the standard model.

On the safety side of things, the Octa comes with a complete package of sophisticated systems in the form of a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, hill hold assist, and traction management. One of the highlights is the Wade Sensing system, which provides real-time water depth measurements.

Defender Octa vs Defender: Specifications

What really differentiates the Defender Octa is what's under the bonnet. It's driven by a BMW-sourced 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine and a mild-hybrid system. This SUV churns out 635 PS and 750 Nm of torque, which can be increased to 800 Nm with launch control. The Octa accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in a mere 4 seconds, making it the quickest and most powerful Defender ever produced.

Adding to that brute force is a state-of-the-art 6D suspension system that suppresses body roll and pitch to the fullest, allowing the Octa to hold its own on twisty roads and off-road trails.

