Defender Octa, the toughest Defender ever, launched in India

The Defender Octa SUV has been launched in the Indian markets. The Defender Octa is a high-performance iteration of the standard Defender SUV. The starting price for the Defender Octa is ₹2.59 crore (ex-showroom). Additionally, the manufacturer revealed the special Defender Octa Edition One priced at ₹2.79 crore (ex-showroom).

While it is based on the Defender 110, this high-performance variant features unique design elements. It boasts a raised ride height for better clearance and a wider stance with extended wheel arches that enhance its imposing road presence. The SUV is equipped with newly designed bumpers at both the front and rear, which provide improved approach and departure angles.

The Defender Octa Edition One gets an even sportier look over the Defender Octa.

Defender Octa: Exterior

The vehicle is said to offer robust underbody protection, allowing drivers to explore further in challenging terrain. The wheel arches have been extended and the grille is made larger with repositioned radiators. It also features enhanced water-wading capabilities, capable of wading in up to one meter of water. This is complemented by 22-inch forged alloy wheels fitted with all-terrain tyres. Additionally, the bumpers have been revised to give the car an approach angle of 40.2 degrees and a departure angle of 42.8 degrees.

Defender Octa: Specifications

The rugged SUV features a 6D Dynamic suspension which helps control roll, pitch and dive in Dynamic mode. The OCTA Mode optimises the SUV for loose surfaces by reducing pressure and disabling pitch control for added travel. Off-Road ABS and Launch Control are also unlocked in this mode.

The Defender Octa is positioned 28 mm higher than the standard model with a 68 mm wider stance, resulting in a 323 mm ground clearance and stability. This model is equipped with upgraded 400 mm front brake discs paired with Brembo callipers.

The most obvious Design uplift for the SUV is the extended wheel arches, creating that incredible stance. Defender Octa has a total ground clearance of 323mm. It can tackle even more challenging and technical off-road manoeuvres, including wading through one metre of water – 100 mm deeper than any other Defender.

Defender Octa: Interior and features

The interior features Burnt Sienna, Ebony, Perforated Semi-Aniline leather and Kvadarat Performance seats with a moonlight interior finish. The interior of the Defender Octa resembles the standard Defender 110 but gets additional fe

The interior of the Defender Octa gets material wrapping on large elements like the lower centre console, door grab handle and B-pillar grab handles.

The SUV offers a variety of familiar Terrain Response modes tailored for specific conditions, including Sand, Mud and Ruts, Grass Gravel Snow and Rock Crawl, along with off-road assistance technologies like ClearSight Ground View.

The manufacturer also states that the SUV's seats have been developed in collaboration with experts from Subpac and Coventry University, enabling both the driver and front passenger to experience music in a tactile way in addition to the standard speaker experience.

Defender Octa: Engine and performance

The new Defender Octa is said to elevate the Defender 110's capabilities. It is powered by a formidable 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged mild-hybrid V8 engine, making the Defender Octa the most powerful model yet. This engine works in conjunction with an eight-speed automatic transmission featuring high and low-range gears delivering 626 bhp of peak power and 750 Nm of maximum torque. The acceleration from 0 to 100 kmph is claimed to be achieved in four seconds.

