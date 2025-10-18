Customised Maserati looks like the firecracker you were yearning for…

Maserati has partnered with Italian winemaker Marchesi Antinori to produce a limited-edition version of its Grecale SUV, called the Grecale Tributo Il Bruciato. Developed through Maserati’s Fuoriserie customisation programme, the model brings together two areas of Italian expertise, automotive design and viticulture, in a project inspired by Tuscany’s Bolgheri region.

This special-edition Grecale pays homage to Il Bruciato, a wine label produced by Marchesi Antinori in Bolgheri. The collaboration connects Maserati’s mechanical precision with the craftsmanship and heritage of Italian winemaking, resulting in a vehicle that reflects the character and landscape of its inspiration.

Related watch: Maserati Grecale review | Showstopper with style, substance

How does the design reflect its inspiration?

The car’s appearance draws from the harvest season and the natural colours of wine. Its Alchimia Scarlatta paint is a deep red that changes tone depending on light conditions. Created using a pigment called Chromaflair, it blends burgundy, copper-gold, and dark raspberry shades, designed to mirror the shifting hues of wine in motion.

What exterior elements stand out?

The Grecale Tributo Il Bruciato comes with 21-inch Pegaso Forgiati or Crio Fuoriserie wheels, both featuring wider rear rims for added presence and grip. Black brake callipers and a Fuoriserie logo on the front mudguard complete the exterior. A Gloss Black finish can be added as an option.

How has Maserati approached the cabin design?

Inside, the interior combines Tan and Dark Red leather upholstery with ribbed “cannelloni" stitching patterns and matching threadwork. The headrests carry the Trident logo in dark red. A 14-speaker Sonus faber audio system and panoramic sunroof are part of the equipment, focusing on comfort and sensory experience rather than performance upgrades.

The Maserati Grecale Tributo Il Bruciato gets a very iconic-looking interior.

Why is it described as a tribute to Italian know-how?

The project highlights traditional Italian design values, attention to detail, materials, and local inspiration. The connection to Il Bruciato wine, first produced in 2002, symbolises perseverance and refinement, qualities that Maserati aims to represent in this Grecale variant.

Giovanni Perosino, Maserati’s Chief Marketing and Communication Officer, described the model as an example of Italian craftsmanship combining design and technical expertise.

Renzo Cotarella, CEO of Marchesi Antinori, noted that both the car and the wine share an approach that values identity and quality over excess, focusing on making the ordinary more meaningful.

The Maserati Grecale Tributo Il Bruciato represents a meeting point between two long-standing Italian traditions, automotive engineering and winemaking. It interprets the spirit of Bolgheri through design rather than performance, serving as a cultural and aesthetic statement more than a commercial showpiece.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: