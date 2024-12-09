Curvv to Nexon: Your favourite Tata Motors car will cost more soon

HT Auto
  • The price hike announced by Tata Motors will also impact its electric vehicles like Curvv EV, Nexon EV, Punch EV among others.
Tata Motors has joined the top four carmakers in India to announce price hike on its vehicles. The carmaker has said it will increase price of its cars from January 2025. The price hike will not only impact the ICE and CNG vehicles like Nexon, Punch, Curvv, Harrier, Safari, Tigor, Tiago and Altroz, but also the five electric vehicles the carmaker has in its India lineup. Tata has now joined Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor, Mahindra, Kia and JSW MG Motor among top 10 carmakers in India to announce price hike from next month.

Tata Motors is currently India's third largest carmaker after Maruti and Hyundai. The carmaker is also the leading manufacturer in the electric vehicle segment with the highest number of models on offer including the Nexon EV, Punch EV, Tigor EV, Tiago EV and the recently-introduced Curvv EV.

Tata Motors price hike: How much will its cars cost from January?

Tata Motors has said that it will increase the prices of vehicles across its lineup by up to 3 per cent. The increase of price and the percentage will vary from model to model. Tata has not revealed which car will get the maximum hike. The new price list will be applicable from January 1, 2025. For those who want to buy any of the Tata cars, December is the best month drive home in one to avoid the price hike.

Why Tata Motors will hike prices of cars?

Like most other carmakers in India, Tata Motors has also blamed rising production costs as the reason behind the decision to hike prices of its cars. The carmaker issued a statement on Monday (December 9) saying that the input costs and inflation have gone up in recent times and has forced the carmaker to take the call.

Other carmakers to announce price hike on cars

Tata Motors has joined Maruti, Hyundai, Mahindra, Kia and JSW MG Motor as the sixth major carmaker to announce price hike on its cars. Hyundai was the first among the six to increase prices. Maruti, MG Motor and Mahindra had announced similar measure on Friday last week. Kia and Tata made their decisions public on Monday.

