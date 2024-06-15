Cricketer Wriddhiman Saha fulfils his childhood dream, brings home a BMW X7

Cricketer Wriddhiman Saha recently celebrated a personal milestone when he bought a new luxury car. While cricketers buying luxury cars isn’t all-new, the right-handed wicket-keeper batsman shared on social media, what was an emotional moment for him as he fulfilled his dream of owning a BMW . The 39-year-old cricketer has brought home a BMW X7 luxury SUV priced from ₹1.3 crore (ex-showroom) onwards.

Sharing his picture with his new BMW, Wriddhiman Saha captioned the picture, saying, “From dreaming as a 12-year-old to realizing it at the near end of my career, bringing home this BMW is a testament that good things come to those who wait. An emotional moment for me and my family."

Saha can be seen taking delivery of his new X7 at a dealership in the photo shared, which has been receiving a lot of love on social media from fans and his teammates alike including Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Surya Kumar Yadav and more.

BMW X7 Features

The BMW X7 is the German automaker’s flagship SUV on sale and rivals the Mercedes-Benz GLS and Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 in the segment. The offering is packed with features including the BMW twin-screen display comprising a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It runs the latest BMW OS. The SUV also comes with a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, 14-colour ambient lighting, ventilated seats, multi-zone climate control and more. The X7 also comes equipped with a 360-degree camera, multiple airbags, dynamic stability control, cornering brake control, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and more.

The BMW X7 is powered by 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol and diesel engine options

BMW X7 Specifications

Wriddhiman Saha has opted for the Sapphire Black shade on his BMW X7 with Tartufo (tan) leather upholstery. It’s unclear as to which variant Saha opted for. The SUV is available with both petrol and diesel engines. Power on the X7 xDrive40i comes from the 3.0-litre turbo petrol engine tuned for 375 bhp and can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 5.8 seconds. The xDrive40d gets a 3.0-litre turbo diesel that develops 335 bhp and can hit the 0-100 kmph run in 5.9 seconds. Both engines get the 48-volt mild-hybrid system to optimise efficiency, while paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels.

On the work front, Wriddhiman Saha is playing for the Gujarat Titans team in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The cricketer is not a part of the India squad for the T20 World Cup and is out of the India Test Team. The cricketer even hinted at an imminent retirement in his caption.

