Cricketer Suresh Raina brings home the new-gen Kia Carnival worth 64 lakh

Kia India has begun delivery of the recently launched new-gen Carnival luxury MPV and one of the first examples has landed with cricketer Suresh Raina. The former Indian cricket team captain was seen taking delivery of his new Kia Carnival finished in pristine white. While the first-generation model was popular among celebrities, the second-gen seems to be on a good start despite the hefty price tag of ₹64 lakh (ex-showroom).