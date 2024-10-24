Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Cricketer Suresh Raina Brings Home The New Gen Kia Carnival Worth 64 Lakh

Cricketer Suresh Raina brings home the new-gen Kia Carnival worth 64 lakh

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 24 Oct 2024, 15:41 PM
Follow us on:
  • Cricketer Suresh Raina was seen taking delivery of his new-gen Kia Carnival finished in pristine white.
Suresh Raina has opted for the 2024 Kia Carnival in a pristine white shade. The luxury offering is known for its comfortable and spacious second row of seats (Instagram/Jayantikiamotors)

Kia India has begun delivery of the recently launched new-gen Carnival luxury MPV and one of the first examples has landed with cricketer Suresh Raina. The former Indian cricket team captain was seen taking delivery of his new Kia Carnival finished in pristine white. While the first-generation model was popular among celebrities, the second-gen seems to be on a good start despite the hefty price tag of 64 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 24 Oct 2024, 15:41 PM IST
TAGS: Suresh Raina celebrity cars cricketer cars
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS