Cricketer Suresh Raina brings home the new-gen Kia Carnival worth 64 lakh

Kia India has begun deliveries of the recently launched new-gen Carnival luxury MPV and one of the first examples has landed with cricketer Suresh Raina. The former Indian cricket team captain was seen taking delivery of his new Kia Carnival finished in pristine white. While the first-generation model was popular among celebrities, the second-gen seems to be on a good start despite the hefty price tag of ₹64 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new-gen Kia Carnival was launched earlier this month and gets a major overhaul over its predecessor. The new offering is longer and wider while packing in more creature comforts than before. India gets the facelifted Carnival that arrived globally late last year.

2024 Kia Carnival Features

The new-gen Carnival arrives with a host of features including dual curved displays comprising a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 12.3-inch digital instrument console. The luxury panel van also packs a 12-speaker Bose sound system, an 11-inch heads-up display, electrically adjustable and ventilated seats for the first and second rows, wireless charging, three-zone climate control, electrically operable sliding doors, and connected car functionality.

The two seats in the middle of Kia Carnival Limousine offer both heating as well as cooling functions. The two armrests on either side of each seat as well as the slight contour of the seats as well as headrests further elevate the comfort quotient.

2024 Kia Carnival Powertrain

Power on the new Carnival comes from the familiar 2.2-litre diesel engine tuned for 190 bhp and 441 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the front wheels. This is the only engine available on the MPV with an automatic transmission.

The Kia Carnival arrives in India as a Completely Knocked-Down (CKD) kit, despite which the pricing has been significantly higher than the predecessor. The Carnival was once a Toyota Innova Crysta rival but now costs twice as much and also packs in more for the premium. The new Carnival now takes on a host of luxury sedans including the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and BMW 3 Series GL in the same price bracket.

Suresh Raina Cars

Raina has owned an envious collection of cars over the years right from the Porsche Boxster to the MINI Cooper, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Ford Mustang, Audi Q7 and more. The player retired from international cricket in 2020 but has continued to participate in the sport in various capacities. This includes his stints in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and commentating duties. He was last seen playing in the Sixty Sixties tournament organised by the National Cricket League (NCL) in the US. Raina is a part of the New York Lions and the last match saw the ace cricketer score an unbeaten 53 off just 28 balls, leading the team to a 19-run victory against the Los Angeles Waves.

