Cricketer Hardik Pandya roped in as brand ambassador for Hyundai Exter SUV

Hyundai Motor India Limited on Monday announced that it has roped in the youth cricket icon Hardik Pandya as its brand ambassador for the Exter compact SUV. The Exter brand is targeted towards the Gen Z who desires an urban vehicle to explore the outdoors, Pandya very well exemplifies this outlook as the country's brightest young sports star and role model for many.