Creta, Alcazar & Venue SUVs contribute 68.8% of Hyundai's total sales in November

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) registered a total sales of 61,252 units in November 2024, which recorded a 6.9 per cent slump in the numbers compared to the same month a year ago, when the South Korean automaker clocked 65,801 units. In the Indian domestic market, Hyundai registered a 2.4 per cent sales slump with 48,246 units sold last month, compared to 49,451 units recorded in a year ago period. Export numbers of the carmaker dropped significantly by 20.5 per cent to 13,006 units in November this year, down from 16,350 units registered in November last year.

Despite the rising demand for SUVs, which propelled Hyundai to see its SUVs contributing to domestic sales at a whopping 68.8 per cent, wholesale numbers for the carmaker dipped last month, which interestingly was the month of festivities, a time considered the best season for automobile sales. Hyundai has not said anything about the sales slump though.

The auto giant has claimed that it achieved the highest-ever monthly rural contribution of 22.1 per cent in November 2024. Also, Hyundai claims that petrol-CNG cars' contribution to its total domestic sales was 14.4 per cent in November this year. Interestingly, Hyundai is among the few carmakers in India alongside Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors that sell CNG cars in the country.

In the year-to-date period of January-November this year, Hyundai claims to have sold 563,225 cars in India, registering a 0.7 per cent growth over 559,361 units recorded in the same period of 2023. Commenting on the sales performance, Tarun Garg, Director and Chief Operating Officer of the HMIL said that the sales numbers show how the company's efforts to focus on SUVs have paid off. "We also bolstered HMIL’s presence in the hinterland of India, by achieving the highest-ever monthly rural contribution of 22.1 per cent in November. Our innovative Hy-CNG technology continues to strengthen HMIL’s CNG sales, with a 14.4 per cent contribution in November 2024," he added.

