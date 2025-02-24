Considering Skoda Kylaq? Check these 5 alternatives before you make the decision

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
The Skoda Kylaq is one of the newest additions to the subcompact SUV segment and marks Skoda’s debut in the sub-4-metre SUV category. With a starting price of ₹7.89 lakh (ex-showroom), it is among the most affordable options in its class. Under the hood, the Kylaq is powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual and an automatic, both sending power to the front wheels. Feature-wise, the Kylaq comes equipped with an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats, wireless charging, a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), an electric sunroof, and more.
The subcompact SUV segment is highly competitive, with multiple OEMs offering models that bring unique features and capabilities. Here are five strong alternatives to the Skoda Kylaq.
The 2023 Tata Nexon is priced between ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹15.60 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, with several transmission options. The SUV features six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill assist, and a 360-degree camera. The Nexon also includes a 10.25-inch floating infotainment display on top of the dashboard, as well as wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The climate controls are situated in a touchscreen panel below the AC vents, and the centre console also includes a wireless charging port for smartphones.
The Hyundai Venue, priced between ₹7.94 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹13.62 lakh (ex-showroom), comes with three engine options, and the most recent edition of the compact SUV has 30 safety features. The Venue is available with two petrol engines, with the turbocharged 1.0-litre model having the option of a dual-clutch or manual transmission. The centre console features an 8.0-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment screen, while the driver's instrument cluster is a TFT digital display. The Venue includes powered seating for the driver, two-step reclining rear seats, a wireless charger, paddle shifters, and a cabin air purifier. Hyundai has also equipped the car with six airbags, ABS, a stability management system, and ADAS.
The Kia Sonet is priced between ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹15.7 lakh (ex-showroom), and it accounts for the majority of the South Korean automaker's sales in the country. The Sonet comes with three engine options: 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel. It has six airbags and standard safety features such as electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, and hill hold assist. Kia updated the Sonet in 2024 with the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), which includes lane-keeping assistance and front collision warning. The cockpit includes two 10.25-inch infotainment and instrument displays, ambient LED lighting, and a Bose seven-speaker system.
Maruti Suzuki's most popular small SUV, the Brezza is priced between ₹8.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹14.14 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in both petrol as well as CNG variants, the Brezza packs in a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 102 bhp and 137 Nm of torque, which comes mated to either a five-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque converter. The 1.5-litre CNG engine churns 87 bhp and 122 Nm of torque and comes only with a manual. The safety features on the Brzee include six airbags, ESP, 360-degree camera, auto-dimming IRVM, and cruise control. It also gets an electric sunroof, nine-inch touchscreen display, driver's HUD, wireless charging, ambient lighting, auto climate settings, and the cooled glove box.
The Mahindra XUV 3XO is priced between ₹8 lakh, ex-showroom, and ₹15.57 lakh, ex-showroom. It gets two petrol engine options and one diesel powertrain. All three engines can be equipped with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Mahindra has equipped the 3XO with two 10.25-inch digital displays for the driver’s gauge cluster and the infotainment screen. The infotainment features wireless Android Auto and wired Apple CarPlay. The XUV 3XO is fitted with six airbags, three-point seatbelts and an electronic stability control system. The car further comes with Level-2 ADAS which relies on a 360-degree surround view camera and a front radar sensor. Additionally, the 3XO features disc brakes all around, hill hold assist and ISOFIX mounts in the rear seats.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.