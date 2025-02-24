Considering Skoda Kylaq? Check these 5 alternatives before you make the decision

The Skoda Kylaq is one of the newest additions to the subcompact SUV segment and marks Skoda’s debut in the sub-4-metre SUV category. With a starting price of ₹7.89 lakh (ex-showroom), it is among the most affordable options in its class. Under the hood, the Kylaq is powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual and an automatic, both sending power to the front wheels. Feature-wise, the Kylaq comes equipped with an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats, wireless charging, a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), an electric sunroof, and more.

The subcompact SUV segment is highly competitive, with multiple OEMs offering models that bring unique features and capabilities. Here are five strong alternatives to the Skoda Kylaq.