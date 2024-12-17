Considering 2024 Honda Amaze? Here’s why the VX variant might be your best choice

The compact sedan market got a fresh lease of life with the introduction of two new products, the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the 2024 Honda Amaze . Both the products have been the most popular models in the segment and with the latest update, both the sedans have become more premium. And with that, the prices have also gone up. The Honda Amaze, while in the second gen form started at ₹7.19 lakh, the third generation model now starts at ₹8 lakh, ex-showroom. However, if you are considering the 2024 Amaze, the mid spec VX trim level might be the most value for money variant.

The 2024 Honda Amaze is available across three trim levels, V, VX and ZX. While the V starts at ₹8 lakh, the top of the line ZX with CVT transmission tops out at ₹10.90 lakh. The VX trim level meanwhile has a price tag of 9.10 lakh for the manual transmission option and ₹9.70 lakh for the CVT option. This makes it pretty much similarly priced as the second generation Honda Amaze VX trim level which had a price tag of ₹9.80 lakh and ₹9.89 lakh for the MT and CVT options respectively.

While the VX trim level was the most expensive variant in the second gen Amaze lineup and mid spec in the third gen model, the two get almost similar features. In fact at a lower price tag (for CVT) the third gen VX trim level adds more features.

Honda Amaze VX

To begin with the 2024 Honda Amaze VX rides on 15 inch alloy wheels, same as before. However with the new model, the rims do not get dual tone finish. Other key highlights of the 2024 Amaze VX include LED projector fog lights, automatic headlights and power-foldable ORVMs.

Stepping on the inside, the 2024 Amaze VX gets a wireless phone charger, rear AC vents, rear defogger, push-button start/stop and a remote engine start ability for the CVT version only. It further gets an automatic climate control system and 8 inch touchscreen infotainment with a 6-speaker system and Alexa compatibility. The second gen Honda Amaze VX features a 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system as found in the second gen model.

The dashboard features a satin metallic garnish and there is also Alexa compatibility in the VX trim level. There is also added safety in this trim level with a Lanewatch camera, a rear defogger and a rearview camera. The VX variant is perfect for those who want a feature-rich sedan with a balanced price tag.

Honda Amaze VX: Engine

All the variants of the 2024 Honda Amaze use the same 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder engine with an option to choose from either a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. The engine produces 89 bhp and 110 Nm of torque. Interestingly, the 2024 Amaze gets the option for both the manual transmission and the CVT across all the trim levels.

