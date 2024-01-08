Connected cars can be a scary tool for abusive partners to stalk their victim

Among many disruptions in the automobile industry, four are garnering the most attention, which is cumulatively known as CASE, an abbreviation for Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric. Modern vehicles are increasingly becoming connected with a wide range of advanced technology-driven features. However, that is raising concerns about personal safety and privacy as well.

As modern vehicles are increasingly becoming connected, concerns about the way they handle a plethora of data have emerged. The victims of domestic violence are among the ones who may feel threatened by the emergence of connected cars, as these vehicles and their connected technologies can be a scary tool for abusive partners to stalk the victims.

The connected cars are far from the only tools that can be used to track people, the wealth of data and information these vehicles provide to anyone with access to them can be alarming for the victims of domestic violence. It has been reported many times that auto manufacturers have access to all kinds of unexpected data, including the location of a vehicle, how many passengers are there in the vehicle, footage from onboard cameras etc. While it is a concern for anyone to have access to that information, when abusive partners or perpetrators get a hold of that, it could be a matter of great worry.

Last year Reuters reported that a Tesla Model X owner filed a lawsuit alleging that her ex-husband had used the electric SUV's mobile application to harass her. The man allegedly turned on the air conditioning on cold days, and the heating on warm days and honked the car's horn while it was parked in the garage.

The use of vehicle apps to stalk victims is still a blind spot for both victims and automakers. The majority of the victims are unaware that their vehicle can be used to stalk them, meaning that they can’t protect themselves against it. On the other hand, in many cases, automakers find it difficult to determine if the information is being used by the perpetrator to harass the victim or not. Also, in many cases, automakers are unable to restrict the perpetrators from using the information as well.

