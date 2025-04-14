Confirmed: Next-gen Kia Seltos to debut with hybrid powertrain

The next gen Kia Seltos is confirmed to get a hybrid powertrain. The Korean carmaker, Kia, during its recently held Investor’s Day 2025, announced its growing focus towards electrified vehicles including hybrid powertrain. The company stated that it will diversify its hybrid lineup across all segments, from compact to full-size models. This will include the upcoming second gen Kia Seltos, which is expected to be launched in 2026.

Kia aims for 2.33 million electrified vehicle sales by 2030, making up 56 percent of its total sales target. This goal includes EVs, which will account for 1.26 million units, and HEVs including plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) and Extended Range Electric Vehicles (EREVs), which will account for 1.07 million units. In response to growing hybrid demand, the company aims to increase hybrid sales to nearly one million units by 2030 – double the 4,90,000 units expected in 2025.

Also Read : Seltos, Syros and Sonet help Kia sales grow by 19.3%

Interestingly, the proportion of electrified model sales is targeted to increase to 70 percent in North America, 86 percent in Europe, 73 percent in Korea, and 43 percent in India. Meanwhile, in India, Kia will expand sales around the newly launched Syros, aiming for 4,00,000 units by 2030.

Second gen Kia Seltos: What to expect

While the upcoming Kia Seltos is said to get a hybrid powertrain, the specifics of the powertrain have not been confirmed by the carmaker yet. It is expected that the second gen Seltos feature a 1.6-liter hybrid petrol engine that is derived from the Hyundai Kona Hybrid and produces 141 horsepower. It is likely that the output of the engine will be tuned for the new model.

Besides, the upcoming Seltos is probably going to keep the present lineup of 158 bhp turbocharged petrol engines and 114 bhp diesel engines. A 6-speed manual, 6-speed clutchless manual, 6-speed torque converter, CVT, and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic are probably among the available transmission options.

Also watch: Kia Syros first drive review | Better than Seltos, Sonet? Features, space, engine, mileage explained

In terms of design, the recent spy shots of the second gen Kia Seltos from South Korea have indicated that the new model will feature a more upright front fascia, drawing inspiration from the Kia Telluride. At the rear, the design reflects cues from the Kia EV5, especially in the tail lights, which blend modern electric vehicle elements with traditional SUV styling. These tail lights are expected to stretch from the edge of the rear window to the bumper, adding to the SUV's visual width.

While the overall silhouette of the Seltos remains familiar, subtle tweaks suggest the new model could be slightly longer, potentially offering more cabin or boot space. The refreshed design is expected to include updated alloy wheels and other contemporary styling enhancements.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: