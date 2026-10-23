Confirmed: Hyundai Bayon to come with 3 driving modes

Hyundai Motor India has confirmed that the upcoming Bayon SUV will come with three driving modes: Eco, Normal and Sport. The feature is part of the automaker's efforts to offer a more adaptable driving experience, allowing drivers to adjust the vehicle's performance characteristics according to their preferences and driving conditions.

The Hyundai Bayon is scheduled to launch in India on October 26, 2026. Bookings for the SUV are already open through authorised Hyundai dealerships and the company's official website, with a booking amount of ₹11,000.

Hyundai Bayon to get Eco, Normal and Sport modes

The Hyundai Bayon will offer three selectable driving modes, each designed for a different driving requirement. Eco mode prioritises fuel efficiency, making it suitable for daily commutes where economical driving is the focus. Normal mode aims to strike a balance between performance and efficiency, while Sport mode is designed to offer a more responsive driving experience.

Drivers will be able to switch between these modes using a button mounted on the steering wheel. This allows them to change the vehicle's driving characteristics without navigating through complicated menus.

Hyundai Bayon engine and transmission options

Powering the Hyundai Bayon will be a four-cylinder, 1.5-litre MPi petrol engine that produces 115 PS and 143.8 Nm of torque. The engine will be offered with two transmission options: a six-speed manual gearbox and an Intelligent Variable Transmission (iVT).

Hyundai says more than six lakh vehicles equipped with this engine have been sold in India since 2020. The powertrain is intended to deliver refined performance across city commutes and highway journeys.

The iVT-equipped version will also feature paddle shifters, allowing drivers to control transmission response from the steering wheel. This variant will further get Dash Boost Mode and Sporty Drive Tech, two technologies designed to improve acceleration response and make overtaking more responsive.

According to Hyundai, Dash Boost Mode provides an additional boost in responsiveness when quicker acceleration is required. Sporty Drive Tech, meanwhile, is designed to deliver a more engaging acceleration experience.

These features will complement the three driving modes, offering drivers additional ways to tailor the SUV's response to different driving situations. However, the company has not yet announced fuel efficiency figures for the Bayon.

Hyundai Bayon India launch details

The Hyundai Bayon will make its India debut on October 26, 2026. Bookings are currently open for ₹11,000, and customers can reserve the SUV online or through authorised dealerships. Deliveries are expected to begin during the festive season, with detailed timelines set to be announced at launch.

More details, including pricing, variant-wise features and the complete equipment list, are expected to be revealed on the launch day.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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