Comparing the Baleno S-CNG vs Altroz iCNG: Which is the premium hatch for you?

Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG and Tata Altroz iCNG are the only premium hatchbacks available in the country (excluding the Glanza E-CNG which is essentially a rebadged version of the Baleno). With these limited options, the decision divergence can be a hurdle for some. However, we will aim to solve your confusion by the end of this article.

Below is a spec-comparison of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG and Tata Altroz iCNG comparing the strengths, engine and performance, fuel efficiency, features, safety and pricing of the two.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG vs Tata Altroz iCNG: Strengths

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG offers slightly better mileage than the Tata Altroz. It has also been present in the Indian markets for a longer time.

Tata's Altroz iCNG holds a stronger safety rating and better boot space.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG vs Tata Altroz iCNG: Engine and performance

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets a 1200cc, 4-cylinder petrol engine with a CNG option with a 5-speed manual transmission. This unit produces 76 bhp and 98 Nm torque in CNG mode.

The Tata Altroz iCNG on the other hand gets a 1200cc as well but with only 3 cylinders. This unit produces 72 bhp and 103 Nm torque in CNG mode. The transmission is a 5-speed manual.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG vs Tata Altroz iCNG: Fuel efficiency

The Baleno S-CNG returns a fuel efficiency of around 31 km/kg whereas the Altroz iCNG guzzles up a bit more returning an efficiency of approximately 26 km/kg.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG vs Tata Altroz iCNG: Features

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. other features include LED projector headlamps, automatic climate control and a rear parking camera.

The Tata Altroz iCNG also gets a 7-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It gets similar features such as projector headlamps, automatic climate control, rear AC vents and a digital instrument cluster.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG vs Tata Altroz iCNG: Safety

On the safety front, the Baleno S-CNG gets 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP with hill hold, rear parking camera and sensors, ISOFIX mounts and seatbelt pre-tensioners.

In the Altroz iCNG you get a 5-star Global NCAP rating (for the petrol version), 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, brake sway control, corner stability control, rear parking camera and sensors, single advanced ECU for CNG, a switch at the fuel lid to shut the engine while refuelling, automatic door re-locking and door ajar voice alerts.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG vs Tata Altroz iCNG: Price

Baleno S-CNG: ₹8.4 lakh - ₹9.33 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Altroz iCNG: ₹7.59 lakh - ₹10.09 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Note: Prices mentioned above are in accordance with those published on the manufacturer's websites. Please confirm exact pricing from your nearest dealerships.

