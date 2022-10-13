Coming soon: Scan QR code to play online video games in BMW cars

BMW will launch the feature as early as next year as it has tied up with an an online video game console which offers more than 180 games.

Stuck in a traffic jam? Music not your cup of tea? You may soon be able to kill time by playing video games on the infotainment screen if you have a BMW. The German auto giant has tied up with AirConsole, an online video game console with more than 180 games on offer. BMW Group and the online gaming platform announced their partnership which will offer casual gaming into new BMW cars from next year.

The video games can be played on the giant curved digital infotainment display offered with latest BMW cars. The games offered by AirConsole will be able to run directly inside the vehicle entertainment system. The games can be accessed through AirConsole technology and can be updated over-the-air. One will be able to control them with the help of a smartphone.

BMW Group says that setting up the games on the infotainment system will be a seamless affair. The connection between the smartphone and the vehicle can be established through means like a QR code. The smartphone will act as the game controller and will be in tune with the BMW Curved Display. Stephan Durach, Senior Vice President at BMW Group Connected Company Development, said, “With AirConsole we will leverage innovative technologies combined with a broad variety of fun and multiplayer games. This will make every waiting situation inside the vehicle, such as charging, an enjoyable moment."

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Anthony Cliquot, CEO of N-Dream, the company behind the AirConsole brand, said, “We are extremely proud to spearhead gaming inside vehicles with BMW and are excited to create new games for in-car entertainment. Our ingenious architecture coupled with the ease of access of our platform will change the way people get entertained in their vehicles."

AirConsole or BMW has not shared what sort of games will be available in the new cars. They are likely to be revealed before the launch happens next year. BMW will join other carmakers such as Tesla, which also offers online games inside its electric vehicles.

First Published Date: