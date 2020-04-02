Coming soon: Maruti Suzuki all set to drive in S-Cross petrol SUV

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the petrol variant of the new S-Cross SUV soon. The company advertised the launch on its website saying 'Coming soon'.

The new 5-seater SUV will be powered by a BS 6 compatible 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine. This is the same engine that powers the second generation Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, which was launched earlier this year, Ciaz, Ertiga and the XL6.

The earlier version of the S-Cross SUV used to come with a 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engine. It was later discontinued as Maruti decided to stop production of diesel vehicles.

Launched in 2017, the second generation S-Cross has had a tough time competing with rivals like the Ford EcoSport, Hyundai Creta and Renault Duster. It failed to leave a mark in terms of sales figure last year. In fact, in February this year, Maruti could not sell even a single unit of the SUV.

The new engine in S-Cross is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. A 4-speed automatic variant, like in Vitara Brezza, cannot be ruled out at this moment. The new 1.5-litre petrol engine can generate 105PS of power and 138Nm of torque. The S-Cross may also be offered with a mild-hybrid version.

Besides the change in powertrain, Maruti has not made any major modifications to the S-Cross. There will be some minor cosmetic changes like a redesigned ORVM with integrated turn signal, and a new-look alloy wheel.

The only possible change inside would be the new SmartPlay Studio infotainment system, which is expected to make its way in. And it will be compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The S-Cross will carry all the other regular features previously offered, like push start and stop button, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, LED tail-lamps, automatic climate control. For safety, S-Cross will offer dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, speed alert, ISOFIX child seat mounts and parking sensors.

Maruti has not revealed the date for the launch of the new S-Cross yet. It is expected that once the ongoing crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic gets over, the company will reveal the date when the S-Cross will be available in a new avatar.