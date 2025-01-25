Colorado man turns Lamborghini Urus into a 641 bhp mobile home to travel the world

While most of us dream of owning a luxury car and a luxury home, one man from Colorado, US has decided to put the two together and make one, highly capable, overland vehicle. Conner’s Lamborghini Urus seemingly defies societal norms as a fully functional home on wheels. This 641 bhp luxury SUV might not offer a luxurious living space but it's not every day that you can say you raced your house.

Conner quit his job, sold his house, and bought a Lamborghini Urus to convert it into a mobile home to travel the world with. Priced at around $250,00

Priced at around $250,000 (approximately ₹2.15 crore), this Lamborghini Urus, nicknamed Camperghini, is fitted with a removable Front Runner roof rack that serves as a Starlink mount and can hold important bits such as a spare tyre, luggage, and auxiliary lights.

Also Read : Singer Parmish Verma buys Lamborghini Huracan Technica worth over ₹4 crore

The Urus features a modular interior space, which can easily shape-shift from rear-row seats to functional living quarters complete with a foldable bed, fridge, kitchen stove, and storage. The Camperghini rides on 22-inch Klassik B OffRoad wheels wrapped in off-road tyres for enhanced agility and durability.

Specifications and broken bits:

The Lamborghini Urus is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that makes 641 bhp of peak power. Interestingly, the engine has suffered from only one major issue through Conner’s 20,000-mile (approximately 32,187 km) journey across 16 countries. An o-ring failed on the air vacuum hose, causing the Urus to lose propulsion power on a drive to Austria from Hungary. Conner has stated on his YouTube channel that he had to be towed to a Lamborghini service touchpoint in Vienna and camp out in their parking lot to get the Urus fixed.

Among the Camperghini’s mishaps is a cracked front splitter that was caused when Conner went off-roading in Romania. He reckons this will make for a $1,400 replacement. The list of broken bits ends with an interior light that no longer works, which is not bad for an off-roading Lamborghini.

Future plans:

Conner has plans to upgrade the Camperghini for enhanced functionality. He intends to replace both bumpers on the SUV for improved off-road clearance. A new exhaust kit and skid plates are also on the list of planned upgrades. Conner is additionally working on moving the stove outside the Urus’ trunk as well as modifying the roof rack to mount a rooftop tent.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: