CNG price hits new highs in Delhi and other cities. Check rates in your city

CNG price has been hiked on Thursday in Delhi by ₹2.5 per kg taking the retail price to ₹71.61 per kg. In Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad too CNG prices have hit a new record, reaching ₹74.14 per kg. In Gurugram, CNG's price has reached ₹79.94 per kg after the latest price hike.

The price of this greener and cheaper alternative to petrol and diesel has been increased in other cities across Uttar Pradesh. In Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, and Shamli of the state, CNG now costs ₹78.84 per kg, while in Kanpur, Hamirpur, and Fatehpur in UP CNG prices have been increased to ₹83.40 per kg.

In Rewari of Haryana, CNG now costs ₹82.07 per kg, while in Karnal and Kaithal of the state, its price has been hiked to ₹80.27 per kg. In Ajmer, Pali, and Rajsamand of Rajasthan, the cost of CNG currently stands at ₹81.88 per kg.

This is not the first time price of CNG has been hiked. Earlier on April 1, CNG prices in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan were increased by 80 paise per kg. In Mumbai as well, CNG price was increased multiple times in the recent past.

These price hikes of CNG come at a time when petrol and diesel prices have reached a new high. With the rapidly surging price of petrol and diesel, demands for CNG and other alternative cheaper fuel solutions have been increasing across the country. In such a scenario, relentless price hikes of CNG would impact the demand and sales of CNG as well, just like it did for petrol and diesel.

Meanwhile, prices of petrol and diesel remained steady for the eighth day in a row on April 14. Since March 22, rates of both petrol and diesel have increased by ₹10 per litre via 14 revisions, taking the price of the motor fuels to new highs.

