Classic Jaguar E-Type reimagined with V12 engine and subtle modern features

The Jaguar E-Type has been a long-time icon of automotive design — a beacon of British performance and style. Introduced in 1961, it awed fans with its racing heritage and chiseled silhouette. But although purists loved its inline-six powerplant, some could never help but wonder how it might have performed with a V12 in the engine compartment. That dream has been revitalised by ECD Automotive Design with a unique Jaguar E-Type GT O that honors its heritage while leveraging contemporary engineering.

Jaguar E-Type GTO : Design

Reimagined yet unmistakably timeless, this new E-Type proudly displays its heritage. Immersed in a bespoke hue of Metallic British Racing Green, the coupe's swooping hood, low-slung stance, and elegant curves recall the golden era of sports cars. ECD's take combines pieces from throughout the E-Type's heritage: a Series I body shell, sitting atop a Series II chassis, and brought to life by the Series III's heart — all melded together into one unified automotive work of art.

The level of detail is high as well. Chrome trim, flush-mount panels, and period-correct 15-inch Turrino Wire Wheels shod with Pirelli rubber give the car a stance that is authentic to its heritage.

Jaguar E-Type GTO : Features

The interior of the car marries vintage design with tasteful modern refinements. The seating has an iconic 1960s design vocabulary but it's trimmed in modern Spinneybeck Lucente Hercules leather. The dash has brushed aluminum, toggle switches, and custom designed vintage gauges.

Even though the styling is nostalgically inspired, it has modern features like heated seats, Bluetooth, USB ports, and automatic lights. It all exists in a manner that maintains the overall cabin configuration within the parameters of the period it looks to recreate. A removable hardtop increases versatility, with the vehicle being able to be driven as either a coupe or a convertible.

Jaguar E-Type GTO: Specifications

Powering the Jaguar E-Type GTO is a rebuilt Jaguar V12 engine, refurbished by Team CJ in Texas. It is estimated to develop 400 bhp and coupled with a bespoke fuel injection and cooling system designed by ECD. The restomod also features an overhauled suspension configuration with complete adjustability, a faster steering ratio, and four-piston front and six-piston rear upgraded brakes to enhance performance and control.

The specialized cradle chassis and axle configuration were required to accommodate the Series III engine into the Series I body as a sign of how much emphasis the project placed on mixing components from disparate versions of the E-Type while maintaining mechanical compatibility.

