City & Amaze hold fort for Honda Cars India as sales dip 32% in April 2023

Honda Cars India reported its sales for April 2023 and the company sold 5,313 units in the domestic market last month. Backed by just two models - Honda City and Honda Amaze - the automaker registered a 32 per cent decline in volumes last month when compared to 7,874 units in April 2022. Exports stood at 2,363 units in April, slightly higher than the 2,042 units shipped overseas during the same period last year.

With respect to month-on-month figures, Honda’s volumes declined by 20.61 per cent when compared to 6,692 units sold in March this year. The decline also comes after the Japanese auto giant opted for a leaner model range discontinuing the fourth-generation Honda City, Jazz, and WR-V amidst the transition to the BS6 Phase 2 emission norms from April onwards. The Amaze is the manufacturer’s most affordable offering, followed by the City and City Hybrid.

Speaking on the sales performance, Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “Our sales results for the month of April ’23 are in line with our plan. The strong safety package of the New City with the inclusion of Advanced Driver Assist System - Honda Sensing in almost all variants of the model have been appreciated by the customers. We are pleased to start the new financial year with positive consumer sentiment and healthy market demand."

Honda is now gearing up for its next major launch, a new compact SUV, which is set to arrive around the festive season this year. The Hyundai Creta rivalling model is expected to be a game changer for the manufacturer and is expected to bring in the much-desired volumes. The automaker is likely to introduce the upcoming SUV with pure petrol and petrol-hybrid powertrain options.

