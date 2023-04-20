Citroën C3 Aircross teased ahead of global debut next week

Citroën India has released the official teaser of the upcoming C3 Aircross SUV ahead of its global debut on April 27, 2023. The new Citroën C3 Aircross will be a seven-seater offering that has been designed and developed in India, for the Indian market. It will share its underpinnings with the C3 hatchback on sale last year. The C3 Aircross will also spawn an electric derivative in the future.

The upcoming Citroën C3 Aircross will closely resemble the C3 hatchback in design. The teaser reveals a similar split headlamp design and LED DRLs. The quirky styling has been liked by many on the C3 and we reckon, Citroën wouldn't want to make big changes to the front profile of the SUV. However, the big change will be from the C-pillar onwards where the C3 Aircross will gain additional length to accommodate an extra row of seats.

The Citroen C3 Aircross will closely resemble the C3 hatchback with both models sharing the CMP modular platform

The cabin too will remain closely similar to the C3 hatchback but do expect more changes to the dashboard styling and even the features to differentiate the model better from its smaller sibling. A wider touchscreen infotainment system and more creature comforts will be welcome on the SUV, especially to take on rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun and the like.

Powertrain options will primarily include the 1.2-litre three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine tuned for about 108 bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options on the C3 Aircross will include a manual but we also hope Citroën India offers an automatic right from the start that's sorely missing on the C3 hatchback as well. Pricing will be a crucial factor for the C3 Aircross with chances that Citroën would want to undercut most of its rivals by a fair margin. More details will be available on April 27, make sure to watch this space for all the action.

