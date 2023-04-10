Citroen mid-size SUV, potential rival to Hyundai Creta, to premiere on April 27

Citroen India is making its most serious bid yet to make a mark in the country's SUV market and will hold the world premiere of its upcoming B-SUV model on April 27. While the model has been spotted on test runs in recent times, it is for the first time that it will be officially unveiled for the market here and globally.

Citroen India made its debut back in 2021 with the launch of the Citroen C5 Aircross. The French manufacturer followed it up by driving out the C3 hatchback and its electric version called the eC3. The upcoming unveil though potentially holds the maximum potential for the company that is still looking to make an indomitable mark, especially because it will compete in the mid-size SUV space.

Although the official name of the model has not yet been revealed, it could be called the Citroen C3 Aircross. This is because this model is essentially based on the C3 but - on obvious lines - bigger dimensions and SUV styling cues. Spy shots have hinted that the model will get a large grille and come with LED DRLs and headlights. It is also expected to have a tall stance and a relatively high ground clearance. The size of the wheel arches are likely to be large, building on the wheel arch design of the C3.

Expect the Citroen SUV model to also come fairly well kitted in the cabin if it has to mount a serious challenge to established rivals in the segment. A 10-inch infotainment screen, wireless phone charging and automatic climate control, among others, are all but confirmed.

As far as mechanics are concerned, the incoming model will make use of the same two petrol powertrains that are already on the C3 hatchback although there could be some tuning changes. And while the C3 does not get an automatic transmission choice, it remains to be seen if its SUV version gets one.

