Citroen India to soon launch its first dealership in Delhi

After announcing its India plans in 2019 and revealing the mid-size SUV - Citroen C5 Aircross, the French carmaker is working on its next phase of operations and coming up with its retail network in the country soon.

Citroen will launch its first dealership in Delhi most-likely by the first quarter of 2021. An image (below) has surfaced on the internet which shows that the firm will open up the dealership in Delhi's Naraina Industrial Estate area.

For the record, Citroen has joined hands with CK Birla Group for its India operations. The firm currently produces engines and gearboxes at its facility in Tamil Nadu.

Throwing light on its India plans, Citroen has revealed in the past that the brand aims for vehicle localisation of up to 90-95%. The French automobile manufacturer has also hinted in the past that it sees India as its future manufacturing hub for all right-hand drive models globally.

Citroen will come up with the C5 Aircross in India next year which will be followed by a new car every year till 2023. Apart from the C5 Aircross, the brand was also seen testing a sub-four metre SUV and the Berlingo MPV on the Indian roads, both of which may be in the pipeline for the future.

The C5 Aircross will be a fully feature-packed SUV that will sport split LED headlamp units, panoramic sunroof, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, digital driver’s display, and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

After Delhi, the brand will expand its sales network to other major Indian cities such as Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad. More details on Citroen's India plans will be rolled out in the time to come.