Citroen India extends standard warranty across range to 3 years/1 lakh km

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Jan 2025, 12:43 PM
The new standard warranty policy aims to make Citroen cars more cost-efficient, reducing overall ownership expenses and improving the buyer experience
Citroen C3 Aircross
The new 3 year/100,000 km warranty coverage will be applicable on all ICE cars from the automaker including the C3, C3 Aircross, Basalt, and C5 Aircross
Citroen India is offering more peace of mind to its customers by enhancing the standard warranty policy on its cars. The automaker has announced that all Citroen vehicles sold in India will now have a 3-year/100,000 km warranty coverage. The new standard warranty policy extends to the Citroen C3, C3 Aircross, Basalt, and C5 Aircross. The warranty on the e-C3 electric hatchback remains unchanged.

The new standard warranty policy aims to make Citroen cars more cost-efficient, reducing overall ownership expenses and improving the buyer experience. The company said its new initiative is part of a broader strategy of becoming more customer-centric.

Citroen Basalt
Citroen Cars Standard Warranty Coverage

Under the new warranty norms, buyers will be safeguarded against manufacturing and material defects. Buyers will be able to transfer the warranty to the second owner when selling the vehicle, thereby enhancing the car’s resale value. Moreover, servicing at the company’s authorised service centre will ensure quality with authentic parts being used on the vehicle. Citroen India is also offering complimentary roadside assistance (RSA) with each of its cars as part of the standard warranty package.

Speaking on the new standard warranty coverage, Shishir Mishra, Brand Director, Citroën India, said: “Citroen’s mission has always been to provide Indian customers with vehicles that combine innovative design, comfort, and reliability. By introducing a 3-year/100,000-kilometre warranty as standard, we’re not just reaffirming our confidence in our product quality but also enhancing the ownership experience for our valued customers in India."

Citroen e-C3 Warranty Coverage

While the ICE cars will now be covered under the 3-year/100,000 km warranty, the Citroen e-C3, the brand’s only electric offering on sale gets more comprehensive coverage. This includes a vehicle warranty of 3 years/125,000 km and a battery warranty of 7 years/140,000 km as standard. Citroen India is also offering a host of extended warranty options to customers with coverage of up to five years across all models.

Citroen India is struggling on the sales front. The company has a rather expansive product portfolio but each of its offerings falls short of living up to its full potential. The new buyer-friendly options should help the automaker attract customers.

First Published Date: 11 Jan 2025, 12:43 PM IST
TAGS: Car Warranty

