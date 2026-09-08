Citroen expands AircrossX and BasaltX range, launches e-C3X Extended with 330 km range

Citroen India has expanded its SUV and electric vehicle portfolio with the introduction of new variants of the AircrossX and BasaltX, alongside an updated e-C3X Extended with a claimed 330 km certified range. The new variants add more powertrain and equipment choices, giving buyers greater flexibility across performance, comfort and everyday usability.

The new models are available across Citroen dealerships in India from September 7, 2026, just in time for the festive buying season.

New Citroen AircrossX and BasaltX variants

The biggest changes are to the AircrossX and BasaltX ranges, which now get new YOU Turbo and MAX naturally aspirated variants.

The YOU Turbo variants are aimed at buyers looking for stronger performance and improved drivability, particularly for mixed city and highway use. Meanwhile, the MAX naturally aspirated variants combine higher levels of comfort and convenience equipment with a naturally aspirated petrol engine.

The naturally aspirated versions are also available with CNG, giving customers an additional powertrain option.

The new AircrossX YOU Turbo Comfort Edition is priced at ₹10.69 lakh, while the AircrossX MAX NA is priced at ₹11.62 lakh. The BasaltX YOU Turbo costs ₹9.99 lakh, while the BasaltX MAX NA is priced at ₹11.34 lakh. All prices are introductory, ex-showroom figures.

e-C3X gets a longer range

Citroen has also updated its electric offering with the e-C3X Extended. The revised version now has a claimed 330km MIDC-I/II certified driving range.

Citroen says the improved range comes from several efficiency-focused improvements designed to make better use of the available energy.

The e-C3X Extended is offered with a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model. Its BaaS price starts at ₹6.99 lakh, with an additional battery charge of ₹2.26 per km.

Also Read : Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ, XEV 9S and XEV 9e launched with BaaS; Prices start at ₹11.45 lakh

Step-up finance scheme

To make the new models more accessible, Citroen is also offering a step-up finance scheme with a maximum loan tenure of seven years. The company says the structure reduces the EMI burden during the initial years compared with a conventional loan.

Under the scheme, the BasaltX range starts at an EMI of ₹9,999 for the first year, while the AircrossX starts at ₹10,555. These figures are based on approximately 20 per cent down payment and are applicable only during the first year of the scheme.

The offer is available through select banking partners and is subject to the respective banks' eligibility criteria and terms and conditions.

Kumar Priyesh, Business Head & Director, Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, said the company continues to evolve its products based on customer requirements, with the latest additions focused on performance, comfort and electric mobility.

The new AircrossX, BasaltX and e-C3X Extended are now available through Citroen's nationwide dealer network.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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