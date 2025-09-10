Citroen cars get cheaper by up to 2.7 lakh under new GST norms

Citroen India has announced a price reduction across its complete range in view of the latest GST reform. The automaker had already announced the revised prices on the newly launched Citroen Basalt X , and has now revealed the new prices on other models as well. The revised prices will come into effect from September 22, 2025.

GST 2.0: Citroen Cars Price Reduction

Citroen Cars GST Price Reduction Citroen C3 & C3X up to ₹ 84,000 Citroen Aircross up to ₹ 50,000 Citroen Basalt X up to ₹ 1.2 lakh Citroen C5 Aircross up to ₹ 2.7 lakh

The Citroen C3 and C3X and now more affordable by up to ₹84,000, with the range starting at ₹4.80 lakh. The Citroen Aircross SUV gets a price reduction of up to ₹50,000 on the five- and seven-seater variants. The Citroen C5 Aircross gets the maximum reduction of up to ₹2.7 lakh, with the Shine variant now starting at ₹37.32 lakh. Meanwhile, the new Citroen Basalt X is priced from ₹7.95 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Speaking about the GST reduction, Kumar Priyesh, Director-Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, said, “The reduction in GST on passenger vehicles is a welcome reform that will expand access to safe, modern, and efficient mobility across India. At Citroën, we remain committed to supporting this initiative by ensuring our customers enjoy the complete benefit of this reduction. By passing on the savings in full, we aim to make our vehicles more accessible across segments, while encouraging new buyers and accelerating adoption during the festive season."

The GST reform, coinciding with the onset of the festive period marked by Onam, Anant Chaturdashi, Navratri, Eid and Diwali, is expected to catalyse demand and accelerate industry growth beyond earlier forecasts, the automaker said in a statement.

