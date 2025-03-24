Citroen C5 Aircross transformed into India’s first friction tester at Bengaluru airport

If you have ever seen a yellow SUV scurrying over an airport taxiway or runway, then it was probably a friction test car. Such vehicles are equipped to help ensure safety on runways. And Kempegowda International Airport at Bengaluru is now the first in India to introduce a domestically manufactured friction tester, based on the Citroen C5 Aircross SUV.

Indian airports have so far relied mainly on imported friction testers. For example, Cochin International Airport employs Volvo V90, and in previous years, Saab 9-5 wagons were the typical sight for this purpose. The vehicles were imported from foreign manufacturers, so the recent innovation at Bengaluru is a significant change.

Citroen C5 Aircross: Modifications done for the job

The upgraded Citroen C5 Aircross is no typical SUV. It has been fitted with specialized tools to measure the levels of grip available on the runway. A deployable wheel - similar to those utilized in flight - is a part of the apparatus to measure the traction levels. When testing in wet conditions, a nozzle system sprays a controlled 1mm of water over the tarmac, supplied by a 700-litre onboard water reservoir. This equipment is used to simulate rainy landing conditions.

The SUV also accommodates a range of electronic equipment and screens, along with a temperature sensor to keep track of runway heat levels. The large cabin of the C5 allows all this gear to be properly accommodated without in any way hindering functionality.

Why runway friction testing matters

Friction tests are critical in ensuring safe flights. A too slippery runway, particularly in rainy conditions, could lead to loss of control or longer braking distances. The tests, which take place at the speeds of 65 km/h and 95 km/h, produce data concerning runway grip that is graded under three categories: Good, Medium/Fair, and Poor.

A friction value of 0.5 or above is usually safe. Below that can cause warnings through NOTAMs (Notice to Airmen) and might result in remedial actions such as cleaning or rubber stripping.

