Citroen C5 Aircross SUV gets costlier as carmaker withdraws entry-level variant

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 20 Nov 2024, 13:53 PM
  • Citroen C5 Aircross SUV had a starting price of 36.91 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the SUV has gone up by more than 3 lakh.
Citroen C5 Aircross was launched at a starting price of ₹36.67 lakh (ex-showroom) when the carmaker introduced its facelift version two years ago.

French auto giant Citroen has pulled out the entry-level variant of the C5 Aircross, its most expensive SUV in India. The carmaker has officially withdrawn the Feel variant of the premium SUV from its website. The C5 Aircross is now available only in Shine variant. The SUV, which marked Citroen's entry in India in April 2021, will see its price go up by more than 3 lakh after the removal of the entry-level variant.

Citroen had launched the facelift version of the C5 Aircross SUV back in 2022. It came with a starting price of 36.67 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the entry-level variant went up to 36.91 lakh (ex-showroom) before the Feel variant was discontinued. The SUV is now offered with Shine and Shine dual-tone options. The price of the variant is 39.99 lakh (ex-showroom), around 3.08 lakh more than the previous entry-level variant.

The entry-level C5 Aircross SUV was a more affordable version of the model with less features. It did not offer some of the features the Shine variant offers. These include the panoramic sunroof, wireless charger and a powered tailgate among others.

Citroen C5 Aircross: Engine, transmission

Citroen launched the facelift version of the SUV with no changes to the engine or the gearbox. It continues to get the 2.0-litre four-cylinder DW10 FC diesel engine that can churn out 174 bhp of power at 3,750 rpm and 400 Nm of peak torque at 2,000 rpm. The engine comes mated to a sole 8-speed automatic transmission.

In its latest avatar, the C5 Aircross offers a new front-end design with redesigned front bumper and headlamps. The LED Daytime Running Lamps are integrated with the chrome strips on the grille. The rear LED tail lights get a 3D effect. On the sides, the SUV stands on 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Citroen C5 Aircross: Features

In terms of features, the Citroen C5 Aircross SUV comes with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, comfort seats, a hands-free tailgate, dual-zone climate control, wireless charger among others. Among safety features, the SUV offers electric parking brake, hill start assist, keyless entry and start, hill descent control, rear parking camera with top-down view, blind spot monitoring system and more.

First Published Date: 20 Nov 2024, 13:53 PM IST
