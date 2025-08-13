Citroen C3X vs Citroen C3: Here's what the extra cash gets you

In a bold step to strengthen its foothold in India, Citroen has introduced the C3X —an enhanced, quasi-SUV variant that sits above the standard C3 . While both share the same core silhouette, the C3X brings a richer feature set and updated pricing, targeting buyers who crave convenience and safety without stretching into higher price bands.

The Citroen C3X comes in as the new top end variant in the Citroen C3 range, with enhanced features

Citroen C3X vs Citroen C3: Price

The C3X is priced from ₹7.91 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Shine NA, stretching up to ₹9.89 lakh for the top-spec Shine Turbo AT. In comparison, the revised C3 range now begins at an accessible ₹5.25 lakh for the Live NA. Notably, Citroen has refreshed pricing across the C3 line, replacing older pricing that had the range start around ₹5.98 lakh, with some variants even gaining up to ₹18,000 in reductions.

Citroen C3X vs Citroen C3: Design

On the outside, the C3X retains the C3’s compact, crossover-inspired stance—but injects flair with full-LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, and fog lamps for a sharper, more modern look. Inside, the C3X gains a metropolitan leatherette-wrapped dashboard and premium cabin feel—a step up from the simpler layouts of the C3.

Citroen C3X vs Citroen C3: Features

Here’s where the C3X shines. It brings 15 additional segment-first features including Proxi-Sense passive entry (a true hands-free unlock system), push-start, HALO 360-degree camera with seven viewing modes, cruise control with speed-limiter, auto-dimming IRVM, a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, tropicalised auto-AC, rear USB-C fast charge, LED cabin lighting, and a perimetric alarm.

The safety list is comprehensive as well. It gets six airbags, ESP with ABS-EBD, hill-hold assist, ISOFIX mounts, TPMS, and advanced suspension dubbed “flying carpet" for smoother ride comfort. The standard C3 offers fewer amenities—think basic split headlamps, standard touchscreen, and essential safety kit—making the C3X’s cabin feel markedly more upscale.

Citroen C3X vs Citroen C3: Specs & Performance

Under the hood, both models have the same engine options, PureTech 1.2-litre engines, which includes: an 80 bhp naturally aspirated engine with a 5-speed manual, and a 6-speed manual and automatic 108 bhp turbo engine. Performance stands at brisk, with turbo variants sprinting 0–100 km/h claimed in under 10 seconds and delivering ARAI-rated fuel efficiency of up to 19.3 kmpl.

Why it should matter

If you're on a budget but want a city-friendly hatch with essential safety and feature set, the updated C3 at ₹5.25 lakh is hard to beat. It gets you a stylish and nimble hatch with solid packaging. But if your priority is connected cabin tech, hands-free convenience, and a richer safety experience—and you're willing to spend a little extra—the C3X feels like a smart step up. It delivers the charm of compact SUVs at a price that’s still within reach, particularly for buyers keen on long drives or family comfort.

