Citroen C3 Sport Edition launched in India at 6.44 lakh. Check details

The Citroen C3 Sport Edition has been launched in India with a starting price of ₹6.44 lakh. With only limited units available, this edition builds on the strengths of the standard C3, offering a blend of visual drama, practical accessories, and a new exterior colour. Positioned as a more energetic take on the C3, the Sport Edition is designed for a new generation of drivers who value individuality and athletic flair.
The Citroen C3 Sport Edition is priced at ₹21,000 more than the standard variants. The carmaker is also offering a Tech Kit—comprising a dashcam and wireless charger—for an additional ₹15,000.
The C3 Sport Edition turns up the visual aggression with several bespoke styling elements. Most notable is the inclusion of ‘SPORT’ decals that run across the body, asserting its special-edition status. It also introduces a new Garnet Red exterior paint—a first in the C3 lineup—offering a vibrant alternative to existing colour options.
In keeping with the sporty theme, Citroen has added race-inspired pedals, seatbelt cushions, and custom seat covers that complement the car’s athletic tone. Ambient cabin lighting completes the aesthetic package, enhancing the overall driving mood—especially during night-time commutes.
These accessory add-ons build on what the C3 already had to offer, such as the 8-inch touchscreen and smartphone integration, providing a more refined urban driving experience.
The Citroen C3 Sport Edition is available with two petrol engines and a number of transmission options The 1.2-litre PureTech 82 is a naturally aspirated engine producing 81 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, mated to a five-speed manual. That doesn't mean you are limited to the lesser option, as the 1.2-litre PureTech 110 turbocharged engine, with 108 bhp and up to 205 Nm, is also available, with six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission options. Fuel efficiency for all the variants ranges from 18.3 km/l to 19.3 km/l. Notably, the automatic turbo version attains 100 km/h in a claimed 10 seconds.
