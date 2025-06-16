Citroen C3 Sport Edition launched in India at 6.44 lakh. Check details

The Citroen C3 Sport Edition has been launched in India with a starting price of ₹6.44 lakh. With only limited units available, this edition builds on the strengths of the standard C3, offering a blend of visual drama, practical accessories, and a new exterior colour. Positioned as a more energetic take on the C3, the Sport Edition is designed for a new generation of drivers who value individuality and athletic flair.

The Citroen C3 Sport Edition is priced at ₹ 21,000 more than the standard variants. The carmaker is also offering a Tech Kit—comprising a dashcam and wireless charger—for an additional ₹ 15,000.

Citroen C3 Sport Edition: Design

The C3 Sport Edition turns up the visual aggression with several bespoke styling elements. Most notable is the inclusion of ‘SPORT’ decals that run across the body, asserting its special-edition status. It also introduces a new Garnet Red exterior paint—a first in the C3 lineup—offering a vibrant alternative to existing colour options.

In keeping with the sporty theme, Citroen has added race-inspired pedals, seatbelt cushions, and custom seat covers that complement the car’s athletic tone. Ambient cabin lighting completes the aesthetic package, enhancing the overall driving mood—especially during night-time commutes.

Citroen C3 Sport Edition: Features

Available interior upgrades in the C3 Sport Edition include ambient ligting that adds atmosphere to the otherwise standard cabin, sport-themed seat covers and floor mats, and seatbelt cushions that add comfort over longer distances. There is also the option to add a tech kit which includes a wireless charger and a dashcam for added convenience and safety.

These accessory add-ons build on what the C3 already had to offer, such as the 8-inch touchscreen and smartphone integration, providing a more refined urban driving experience.

Citroen C3 Sport Edition: Specs

The Citroen C3 Sport Edition is available with two petrol engines and a number of transmission options The 1.2-litre PureTech 82 is a naturally aspirated engine producing 81 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, mated to a five-speed manual. That doesn't mean you are limited to the lesser option, as the 1.2-litre PureTech 110 turbocharged engine, with 108 bhp and up to 205 Nm, is also available, with six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission options. Fuel efficiency for all the variants ranges from 18.3 km/l to 19.3 km/l. Notably, the automatic turbo version attains 100 km/h in a claimed 10 seconds.

