Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Citroen C3 Sport Edition Launched. Here's What Makes It Different Than The Standard Version

Citroen C3 Sport Edition vs C3: Here's what makes the new one different

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 17 Jun 2025, 16:30 PM
The Citroen C3 Sport Edition is priced at 21,000 premium over the regular model

The Sport Edition is priced at ₹21,000 premium over the regular model
Citroen has launched the C3 Sport Edition hatchback to India with cosmetic and comfort-oriented changes over the regular model. The mechanical configuration, however, stays the same, but the C3 Sport Edition is expected to attract younger customers with its sportier looks and additional features. Let's see in detail how it differs from the regular C3.

Citroen C3 Sport Edition vs C3: Exterior updates

One of the distinguishing features of the Sport Edition is its rally-style bodywork. It receives 'SPORT' decals on the body panels, which make it look more aggressive and performance-biased. It also introduces a new Garnet Red body colour, which is only available on this edition, contributing to the novelty of appearance. These enhancements add some personality to the otherwise staid hatchback, differentiating it from the base model.

Citroen C3 Sport Edition vs C3: Interior enhancements

The Sport Edition, on the inside, undergoes several changes to deliver better comfort and aesthetics. It receives bespoke sport-themed seat covers, seatbelt cushions, and carpet mats for grip. These features are intended to make the cabin more premium and driver-centric in its design. Ambient lighting is also included in the package, enhancing the mood of the car and its beauty during late-night drives.

Citroen C3 Sport Edition vs C3: Exclusive accessories and optional tech kit

Exclusive to the Sport Edition is the option of an optional Tech Kit, which costs 15,000. It comes with a dashcam integrated into the car and a wireless smartphone charger, add-ons not seen on the regular variants. This makes it more useful for buyers who value technology.

Citroen C3 Sport Edition vs C3: No mechanical changes

The powertrain remains unchanged, with the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated and 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engines on offer. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, and a 6-speed automatic (for the turbo variant). Claimed fuel efficiency figures remain the same.

Citroen C3 Sport Edition vs C3: Price and positioning

The Sport Edition is priced at 21,000 premium over the regular model. With its cosmetic upgrades and available tech upgrades, it's for those who seek a personalised version of the C3 without entering an upper range.

First Published Date: 17 Jun 2025, 16:30 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS