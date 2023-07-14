Citroen C3 disappoints in Latin NCAP crash test, scores 0 stars

Latin NCAP has tested a Citroen C3 in their crash test. It was manufactured in Brazil and scored zero stars. The C3 scored 12.21 points in adult occupant protection, 5.93 points in child occupant protection, 23.88 points in pedestrian and vulnerable road users protection and 15 points in safety assist system. As of now, the manufacturer has not confirmed whether the India-spec and Brazil-spec C3 are identical or not.

The vehicle that was tested was equipped with Electronic Stability Control, dual front airbags, seatbelt load limiters, ISOFIX child-seat mounts and seat belt reminders.

In India, the C3 comes with some safety features as standard. There are dual airbags, Anti-lock Braking System with Electronic Brake Distribution, rear parking sensors, a child lock for rear doors, an engine immobilizer and a high-speed alert. The higher variants come with speed-sensitive auto door locks, Electronic Stability Program, Hill Hold Assist, a rear parking camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

The C3 is offered in three variants - Live, Feel and Shine. The prices start at ₹6.16 lakh and go up to ₹8.80 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. There are two 1.2-litre petrol engines on offer - a naturally aspirated unit and a turbo petrol engine.

The naturally aspirated engine produces 80 bhp of max power and 115 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Then there is the turbo-petrol engine that produces a max power output of 108 bhp and a peak torque output of 190 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. There is no diesel engine on offer. However, Citroen does offer an electric version of C3 which is called eC3. The C3 competes against the likes of Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Hyundai Exter, Tata Tiago, Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.

