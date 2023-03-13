Citroen C3 price hiked for second time this year. Here's how much it costs now

French auto giant Citroen has once again increased the price of C3, its smallest offering in India. For the second time this year, Citroen has hiked the price of the hatchback since its launch in July 2022. In January, Citroen C3 has received its first hike. In the latest hike, the price of the C3 hatchback has gone up by ₹18,000. Overall, in the matter of last two months, Citroen C3 has become costlier by up to ₹45,000.

Citroen C3 was launched at a starting price of ₹5.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The price went up to ₹8.05 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant. After the price increase in January, the starting price was revised to ₹5.98 lakh (ex-showroom). Citroen C3 prices will now start from ₹6.16 lakh (ex-showroom) after the latest hike. The top-end Feel Vibe dual tone Turbo variant will now cost ₹8.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the top-end variant has not changed since the hike in January.

Citroen C3 variants Old price (in ₹ ex-showroom) New price (in ₹ ex-showroom) Live 5.98 lakh 6.16 lakh Feel 6.90 lakh 7.08 lakh Feel Vibe 7.05 lakh 7.23 lakh Feel dual tone 7.05 lakh 7.23 lakh Feel Vibe dual tone 7.20 lakh 7.38 lakh Feel Vibe dual tone Turbo 8.25 lakh 8.25 lakh

C3 is the second model in Citroen's India lineup after the C5 Aircross SUV. It sits in the hotly contested sub-four metre category, where it competes against rivals like Tata Punch as well as premium hatchbacks like Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Citroen recently launched the electric version of the C3 as well at an introductory price of ₹11.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Under the hood, Citroen C3 is offered with two engine options. The first is a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that delivers 81 bhp of maximum power and 115 Nm of peak torque. The second one is a 1.2-litre turbocharged unit that can generate 109 bhp of power and 190 Nm of torque. For transmission duties, the car uses a five-speed manual and a six-speed manual gearbox.

Watch: Citroen C3: First Drive Review

The Citroen C3 offers features such as a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, four-speaker audio system, steering-mounted controls, a digital instrument cluster among others. In terms of safety features, the C3 is offered with dual front airbags, seat belt reminders, reverse parking sensors, ABS with EBD, etc.

