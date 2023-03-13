HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Citroen C3 Price Hiked For Second Time This Year. Here's How Much It Costs Now

Citroen C3 price hiked for second time this year. Here's how much it costs now

French auto giant Citroen has once again increased the price of C3, its smallest offering in India. For the second time this year, Citroen has hiked the price of the hatchback since its launch in July 2022. In January, Citroen C3 has received its first hike. In the latest hike, the price of the C3 hatchback has gone up by 18,000. Overall, in the matter of last two months, Citroen C3 has become costlier by up to 45,000.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Mar 2023, 17:23 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
French auto giant Citroen had launched the C3 hatchback last year at a starting price of ₹5.70 lakh (ex-showroom). Since January, the price has increased by up to ₹45,000.
French auto giant Citroen had launched the C3 hatchback last year at a starting price of ₹5.70 lakh (ex-showroom). Since January, the price has increased by up to ₹45,000.
French auto giant Citroen had launched the C3 hatchback last year at a starting price of ₹5.70 lakh (ex-showroom). Since January, the price has increased by up to ₹45,000.
French auto giant Citroen had launched the C3 hatchback last year at a starting price of ₹5.70 lakh (ex-showroom). Since January, the price has increased by up to ₹45,000.

Citroen C3 was launched at a starting price of 5.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The price went up to 8.05 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant. After the price increase in January, the starting price was revised to 5.98 lakh (ex-showroom). Citroen C3 prices will now start from 6.16 lakh (ex-showroom) after the latest hike. The top-end Feel Vibe dual tone Turbo variant will now cost 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the top-end variant has not changed since the hike in January.

Citroen C3 variantsOld price (in ex-showroom)New price (in ex-showroom)
Live5.98 lakh6.16 lakh
Feel6.90 lakh7.08 lakh
Feel Vibe7.05 lakh7.23 lakh
Feel dual tone7.05 lakh7.23 lakh
Feel Vibe dual tone7.20 lakh7.38 lakh
Feel Vibe dual tone Turbo8.25 lakh8.25 lakh

C3 is the second model in Citroen's India lineup after the C5 Aircross SUV. It sits in the hotly contested sub-four metre category, where it competes against rivals like Tata Punch as well as premium hatchbacks like Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Citroen recently launched the electric version of the C3 as well at an introductory price of 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Citroen C3 (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C3
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.8 kmpl | 80 bhp
₹5.7 - 8.05 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Citroen C3 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Citroen C3 Ev
| Electric | Automatic
₹9 - 13 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹6.5 - 10 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | CNG | Manual
₹5.5 - 9 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.97 kmpl
₹5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.74 kmpl
₹5.83 - 10 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details

Under the hood, Citroen C3 is offered with two engine options. The first is a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that delivers 81 bhp of maximum power and 115 Nm of peak torque. The second one is a 1.2-litre turbocharged unit that can generate 109 bhp of power and 190 Nm of torque. For transmission duties, the car uses a five-speed manual and a six-speed manual gearbox.

Watch: Citroen C3: First Drive Review

The Citroen C3 offers features such as a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, four-speaker audio system, steering-mounted controls, a digital instrument cluster among others. In terms of safety features, the C3 is offered with dual front airbags, seat belt reminders, reverse parking sensors, ABS with EBD, etc.

First Published Date: 13 Mar 2023, 17:23 PM IST
TAGS: Citroen C3
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
26% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 740 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city