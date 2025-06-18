HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Citroen C3 Impacted In Europe Over Airbag Issue, Recall On Card. Should You Be Worried Too?

Citroen urges C3 owners to stop driving in Europe, to recall affected cars. Should you be worried too?

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Jun 2025, 07:38 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Citroen issues immobilisation order for C3 owners in Europe owing to a faulty Takata airbag issue.

Citroen
A mechanic removes from a Citroen car an airbag module made by the Japanese airbag manufacturer Takata, in a garage in Mulhouse, eastern France. (AFP)
Citroen
A mechanic removes from a Citroen car an airbag module made by the Japanese airbag manufacturer Takata, in a garage in Mulhouse, eastern France.
View Personalised Offers on
Citroen C3 arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Citroen has urged the owners of C3 and DS3 models in Europe to stop driving the cars after the latest airbag-related death. The French auto giant on Tuesday told the owners of the C3 and DS3 models on the continent equipped with potentially faulty Takata airbags to immediately cease driving the vehicles. The move comes after a woman was killed in France earlier this month. The immobilisation order has affected around 441,000 units of Citroen C3 and DS3 cars in Europe, on top of the hundreds of thousands already recalled by the OEM since early last year.

AFP has reported that a recall is on the cards from the automaker for the potentially impacted models owing to the faulty Takata airbags. This comes as the latest move in a recall scandal dating from 2014, after investigators determined the airbags had caused several deaths because they exploded when deployed in the case of an accident.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Citroen C3 (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C3
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6.23 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai i20
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7.04 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Ignis (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5.85 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2025
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6.80 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Citroen Ec3 (HT Auto photo)
Citroen eC3
BatteryCapacity Icon29.2 kWh Range Icon320 km
₹ 12.76 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹ 18.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Earlier this month, the French government urged Citroen, which is currently owned by the Stellantis group, to issue an immediate immobilisation order to the owners of the impacted models after a 37-year-old woman was killed when her car's airbag malfunctioned during an accident, projecting parts into her. This was the 13th death linked to the defective Takata airbags in dozens of accidents in France, reported the news agency.

Until now, Citroen had only asked drivers to make appointments to have the airbags replaced, a process carried out in multiple stages since early 2024. However, the move to tell the C3 owners to stop driving the vehicles comes as a new step from the automaker, which is alarming. Speaking about this, Citroen's CEO Xavier Chardon, has reportedly said, "Given the circumstances, we have decided to issue a 'stop drive' to accelerate their repair."

Citroen is not the only affected car manufacturer in the world owing to the Takata airbag scandal. Several other major global auto manufacturers, including Volkswagen, Nissan, BMW and Toyota, have also been impacted due to the issue. These auto manufacturers have recalled millions of vehicles containing the Takata airbags.

Citroen sells the C3 model in India as well, alongside other cars such as the Basalt, Aircross, eC3, and C5 Aircross. Citroen India is yet to announce such a move for the consumers of C3 in the country.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 18 Jun 2025, 07:38 AM IST
TAGS: car recall vehicle recall C3 Citroen Citroen C3

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.