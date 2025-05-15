Citroen C3 Hatchback now available with retrofitted CNG kits

Citroën India has announced that it has started officially selling CNG versions of the C3 hatchback. However, these are retrofitted CNG kits that will be installed at the dealer level. The company says the factory-tested kits deliver mileage up to 28.1 km/kg. While bookings for the Citroen C3 CNG cannot be made online, interested buyers can get the kits installed at an additional price of ₹93,000 across authorised Citroën dealerships in the country.

The Citroen C3 CNG does not feature any unique cosmetic elements. Interested buyers can get the CNG kits installed from authorised dealerships.

The Citroën C3 CNG aims to lower running costs and emissions, while maintaining the C3's comfort, performance, and distinctive style. This retrofitment provides an eco-friendly option while maintaining the essential strengths that define the C3 experience.

Shishir Mishra, Business Head & Director - Strategic Partnerships & Institutional Business, Stellantis India, commented, “The CNG-enabled C3 is a strategic step forward for institutional customers, especially fleet operators, ride-share drivers, and last-mile mobility providers who value operational savings without compromising on quality and reliability. With Citroën’s comfort DNA and dual fuel flexibility, this variant is tailor-made for high-usage applications."

