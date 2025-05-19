Citroen C3 CNG vs Tata Punch iCNG: Which CNG powered car will you pick

The French carmaker’s smallest offering in the Indian market, the Citroen C3 was recently updated with the addition of a CNG powertrain option. However, these are retrofitted CNG kits that will be installed at the dealer level. While the auto giant sees the C3 as rival to premium hatchbacks like Maruti Baleno and others, the pricing of the C3 has pitched it right up against the likes of Tata Punch. Both the cars offer similar stance, almost like baby SUVs, and offer similar features in terms of styling, powertrain among others.

The Citroen C3 is a hatchback that starts at an ex-showroom price tag of ₹ 6.23 lakh n the CNG kit costs an additional ₹ 93,000.

Here is a quick comparison, including the price list, between Citroen C3 with CNG powertrain and Tata Punch iCNG.

Citroen C3 vs Tata Punch iCNG: Price

The CNG kits will be made exclusive to the Live, Feel, Feel(O), and Shine variants, which feature the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine. Interested buyers can get the kits installed at an additional price of ₹93,000 across authorised Citroën dealerships in the country. The Citroen C3 is a hatchback that starts at an ex-showroom price tag of ₹6.23 lakh. Meanwhile, the Tata Punch iCNG starts at ₹ ₹7.30 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom.

Citroen C3 vs Tata Punch iCNG: Specs

The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine of the Citroen C3 makes a modest 81 bhp and 115 Nm of torque paired with a five-speed gearbox. While the company has not disclosed the actual power output with CNG option, expect some power drop for the CNG variants. The company says the factory-tested kits deliver mileage up to 28.1 km/kg.

Powering the Punch iCNG is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder engine that produces 84.82 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 113 Nm while running on petrol. On CNG, the power output falls to 72.39 bhp whereas the torque output decreases to 103 Nm. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. However, the CNG powertrain only gets a 5-speed MT. The Tata Punch Pure iCNG boasts a mileage of 26.99 km/kg.

