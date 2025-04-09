Citroen C3, Basalt, C3 Aircross Dark Edition to launch on April 10. Everything we know

Citroen is gearing up to launch the Dark Editions of its three cars in India, the Basalt , C3 and C3 Aircross. The automaker is ready to launch the Citroen Basalt Dark Edition, Citroen C3 Dark Edition and Citroen C3 Aircross Dark Edition in India on April 10. Upon launch, they will join the range of Dark Edition or Black Edition cars launched in the Indian passenger vehicle market over the last couple of weeks.

Here is a quick look at the key expectations from Citroen Basalt, C3 and C3 Aircross Dark Edition models.

Citroen Basalt Dark Edition

Citroen Basalt Dark Edition will come wearing an all-black exterior paint, while there will be contrast-coloured elements in the bumper and on the grille. The wheels will remain unchanged. Inside the cabin, the special edition coupe SUV will sport an all-black colour replacing the standard model's black and beige theme. The seats and dashboard will come with contrast stitching. The top-spec variant will get climate control, a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless phone mirroring, a fully digital instrument cluster, power-adjustable mirrors, power windows and connected car technologies. Expect to shell out a premium between ₹30,000 and ₹40,000 for the special edition model, over the equivalent standard variants.

Citroen C3 Dark Edition

Citroen C3 Dark Edition will come featuring a new black exterior colour, which will be complemented by multiple blacked-out elements all around. The faux skid plates will don a silver finish, whole the alloy wheels will come sporting a dual-tone finish. Inside the cabin, the Citroen C3 Dark Edition will sport a black theme with contrasting red stitching for the dashboard, seats and armrest. The front seats will come wearing a ‘Dark Edition’ embroidery as well as a grey insert. There will be additional accessories such as special edition focused sat belts, cushions etc.

Citroen C3 Aircross Dark Edition

The Citroen C3 Aircross Dark Edition SUV will come wearing a black exterior paint, just like its other siblings C3 and Basalt. The silver skid plates will be retained though. The tailgate will come adorning the bold ‘AIRCROSS’ lettering in chrome finishing. The alloy wheels will come sporting a dual-tone. The C3 Aircross Dark Edition will get the ‘DARK EDITION’ badge in black. The interior of the C3 Aircross will remain the same but will sport premium black leatherette upholstery with contrasting red highlights. It will also get illuminated sill plates and ambient footwell lighting.

