Citroen C3, Basalt and C3 Aircross confirmed to get ‘Dark’ editions. Here's what is new

Citroen India recently uploaded a teaser of the Citroen C3, the Citroen Basalt and the Citroen C3 Aircross sporting a ‘Dark Edition’ over its social media platforms. Citroen's SUV trio is slated to arrive with a dark theme in the Indian markets soon. Like most dark editions, the Citroen cars will also only feature visual changes and not mechanical ones .

The recently uploaded teaser showcases multiple blacked-out elements on the three cars, such as badges, air vents, seats, dashboard and the grille, among other things. Earlier, the carmaker had also revealed a teaser specifically for the Basalt dark edition, which revealed some information about the upcoming coupe-SUV. Other cars are expected to get a similar treatment.

Citroen Basalt Dark Edition: Interior and tech

According to the visuals seen in the previous teasers, the Basalt Dark Edition is expected to sport a dark theme featuring completely blacked-out interiors with matching upholstery. It is anticipated that the Basalt will maintain its original interior layout but in black. This means that the dashboard will showcase a unified black design, discarding the previous beige and bronze colour scheme. The air conditioning controls are expected to have a dark chrome finish. As for features, no modifications are anticipated.

The Basalt comes equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with automatic climate control. Safety features include six standard airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), a rear parking camera with sensors, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). All of these things are expected to remain the same.

Citroen Basalt Dark Edition: Engine and performance

The Citroen Basalt Dark Edition is projected to be exclusive to the top spec variant and will be powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine generating 109 bhp. It offers a choice between a 6-speed manual transmission with 190 Nm of torque and a torque converter automatic that produces 205 Nm. The manual version delivers 19.5 kmpl while the automatic variant promises 18.7 kmpl.

