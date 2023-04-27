Citroen C3 Aircross unveiled officially, will rival Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Citroen India has officially unveiled the C3 Aircross for the Indian market. It is essentially a mid-size SUV version of the C3 hatchback that is currently on sale in the country. The manufacturer says that the C3 Aircross is developed and engineered in India because of which it has a more than 90 per cent of localization level. The launch is expected to happen in the second half of 2023.

Citroen C3 Aircross measures 4.3 metres in length and has a wheelbase of 2,671 mm. It has a boot space of up to 511 litres and the rear bench seat can split 70:30. The ground clearance is 200 mm. It is based on the C-Cubed platform as the C3. The C3 Aircross will come only with a turbo petrol engine. It is expected that the automatic transmission version and an electric version will follow.

The C3 Aircross gets a 5+2 seating arrangement. Being a Citroen, the primary aim is comfort. The cabin gets a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and gets connected car technology. There are five USB ports that support fast charging.

Citroen C3 Aircross will be going against the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor and Volkswagen Taigun.

Apart from this, the brand announced that they will have 60 outlets in 55 cities in India before this year ends. Moreover, Citizen service will combine buying experience, delivery even in non-dealer areas, extended warranty, maintenance packages, RSA, virtual diagnostic tools etc

