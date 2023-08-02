Citroen C3 Aircross to mount challenge to Creta, Seltos. Five unique highlights

Citroen C3 Aircross is all set for its official launch in the country around the festive season with bookings scheduled to be opened from September onwards. Joining a long list of mid-size SUVs, the Citroen C3 Aircross has its task cut out. While the French manufacturer already has three models in the market here - this includes the all-electric eC3, its biggest bet is being placed now because of how lucrative the mid-size SUV segment is.

The Citroen C3 Aircross, upon its eventual launch, will face off against a mile-long list of rivals in the Indian car market. The likes of Mahindra Scorpio, Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos are established champions while the likes of Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq too have been batting on the front foot. Honda Elevate is also joining the fray soon. The competition, clearly, is intense but Citroen is not backing away from a fight.

Speaking to HT Auto recently, Brand Head at Citroen India Saurabh Vatsa assumed a confident stance. “We are very excited with this product launch. This is a very exicting segment to be in and the C3 Aircross ticks all the right boxes for a mid-size SUV," he said. “We have heard customers on multiple things. We are going to deliver a value proposition to the customers."

Watch: Citroen C3 Aircross to offer value for money: Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head at Citroen India

Here are five unique highlights of the Citroen C3 Aircross SUV:

Turbo petrol motor across all variants

The Citroen C3 Aircross will come with just one engine option and this is the 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor that is also found inside the C3 hatchback. This turbo petrol motor will be offered across all variants of the mid-size SUV and offers 108 bhp and 190 Nm of torque. It is mated to a six-speed manual transmission gearbox.

Three-row seats

The biggest bragginng point of the Citroen C3 Aircross is its five plus two seat layout. While a conventional five-seat layout will also be offered, the SUV's third row is unique because no other player in the segment offers this and these seats can be removed entirely when more cargo area is needed.

Roof-mounted AC vents

The C3 Aircross with the five plus two seat layout will get roof-mounted AC vents which promise quicker and more even cooling for passengers in the second and third row.

More dual-tone colours than single-tone body colours

C3 Aircross is the only model in its segment which will have more dual-tone body colour options than single-tone hues. The dual-tone options on the vehicle include White plus Grey, White plus Blue, Grey plus White, Grey plus Blue, Platinum Grey plus White and Blue with White roof.

Customisation packs

The C3 Aircross will also come with four packs or customisation options with around 70 accessories. The packs are Vibe, Elegance, Travel and Care.

