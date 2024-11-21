Citroen C3 Aircross SUV gets zero safety rating at this global crash test

Citroen C3 Aircross SUV has had a disappointing crash test result at the Latin NCAP. The three-row SUV, which made its India debut last year, has returned with zero-star safety rating with the Brazil-spec model. The C3 Aircross SUV that was tested by the Latin NCAP comes with two airbags and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) as standard safety features. It is different from the model on sale in India which offers six airbags from the entry-level variant.

The Citroen C3 Aircross got only 33.01% score in Adult Occupant Protection test while the SUV got only 11.37% safety score in Child Occupant Protection test. The SUV was also put to Pedestrian Protection and Vulnerable Road Users test in which it scored 49.57% points. In Safety Assist test, the C3 Aircross received 34.88% safety score.

The C3 Aircross SUV was tested in frontal impact, side impact, whiplash, pedestrian protection and ESC. The model used for testing does not offer side head protection in front and rear rows even as an optional safety feature. This caused major loss of points for the SUV during the crash test.

In the frontal impact crash test, the SUV revealed weak chest protection for the front passenger. It also did poorly in the side impact test during which risk of injuries to passengers was observed including the whiplash test, which showed poor neck protection for adults. The SUV also could not score any points during Dynamic child protection test because its ISOFIX anchorage marking do not meet Latin NCAP requirements. The test also failed the SUV's Child Restraint Systems (CRS).

Citroen C3 Aircross in India: Safety features offered

The made-in-Brazil Citroen C3 Aircross is quite different from the India-spec model which would have scored better at the crash test results. Citroen offers six airbags as standard in the India-spec C3 Aircross SUV. Overall, the SUV offers around 40 advanced safety features which also include ISOFIX child seat anchors, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and hill-hold assist among others.

