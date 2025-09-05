Citroen Basalt X launched in India, priced at 12.90 lakh

Citroen India has expanded its lineup with the new Basalt X variant. The new Citroen Basalt X is priced at ₹12.90 lakh and gets a host of additional features, while getting subtle styling enhancements. The Basalt X is available with multiple engine options and trim levels.

The new Basalt X has been updated with a new dashboard layout that looks cleaner and clutter-free. The top variant gets a new dual-tone theme finished in beige and black with new and premium materials. The model also comes with features such as all-LED headlamps, ventilated seats, ambient lighting, perimetric alarm, and the new Cara in-car assistant. The Cara feature is capable of having conversations via voice command and can solve complex tasks related to navigation, service history, route selection, point of interest, and more. Citroen has also announced it plans to expand its dealer network from 88 to 150 soon.

The You variant of the Basalt X gets the 1.2 Petrol engine and has been priced at ₹7.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The Plus variant also gets the 1.2 Petrol engine option as well as the 1.2 Petrol Turbo priced at ₹9.42 lakh and ₹10.82 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

The top spec Max+ variant of the Citroen Basalt X is available with the 1.2 Petrol Turbo engine option in Manual and Automatic transmissions priced at ₹11.62 lakh and ₹12.89 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

Citroen Basalt X: What’s New?

The new Citroen Basalt X will come with features such as cruise control, engine start/stop button, and a leatherette finish on the dashboard. The SUV will also get keyless entry, an optional 360-degree camera, and a new Garnet Red exterior shade.

Other features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. It also gets a 7-inch colour TFT digital display, automatic climate control, and wireless charging. On the safety front, the Basalt X packs six airbags, ABS with EBD, hill hold assist, ESP, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and more.

Power on the Citroen Basalt X comes from the familiar 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine tuned for 108 bhp and 190 Nm of peak torque, paired with a manual gearbox, which goes up to 205 Nm with the 6-speed torque converter automatic.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: